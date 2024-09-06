Ripple Transfers 100 Million XRP Tokens - What's Going On?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple, a leading provider of digital asset infrastructure, made a massive XRP transfer earlier today. Crypto tracking service Whale Alert detected the transfer and revealed that the company moved a whopping 100 million XRP tokens to an unknown wallet. Based on the current XRP price, these tokens are worth around $54.5 million.

Advertisement

The mysterious nature of this transfer has initiated a debate in the community. XRP holders are trying to decipher this move, and there is a discussion about the possible reasons behind it. It is worth noting that major transfers like this can impact market movements, and if Ripple is involved, then it can have stronger implications.

Along with Ripple, whales are also busy making some big XRP transfers today. Whale Alert shared another tweet about this transfer, revealing that a whale transferred 29.1 million XRP to crypto exchange Bitso. This transaction is estimated to be valued around $15.8 million, based on the current XRP price.

Advertisement

It appears that whales are offloading their XRP holdings, seeing the sideways price movement from the coin. Negative sentiment is prevailing in the market as the broader crypto market has entered an extended correction phase. While whales usually hold coins and remain strong, it looks like they are also losing patience in the current uncertain environment.

Will XRP price bounce back?

As of press time, XRP has dipped 2.44% to hit the $0.537 level in the last 24 hours. It has now lost its support around the $0.55 level, and it appears that more dips are in the cards. This was a crucial level, and XRP was holding it well in the last few days, but the pressure from bears got the better of it.

The total market capitalization of XRP is also down 2.47% during this time, now at the $30 billion level. Moreover, there have been around $942,000 in liquidations for the Ripple-associated coin over the past day. Long traders have suffered the most during this time, with $925,000 in total liquidations.