    Ripple Transfers 100 Million XRP Tokens - What's Going On?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Mysterious XRP transfer from Ripple has stunned community
    Fri, 6/09/2024 - 11:39
    Ripple Transfers 100 Million XRP Tokens - What's Going On?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple, a leading provider of digital asset infrastructure, made a massive XRP transfer earlier today. Crypto tracking service Whale Alert detected the transfer and revealed that the company moved a whopping 100 million XRP tokens to an unknown wallet. Based on the current XRP price, these tokens are worth around $54.5 million.

    Advertisement

    The mysterious nature of this transfer has initiated a debate in the community. XRP holders are trying to decipher this move, and there is a discussion about the possible reasons behind it. It is worth noting that major transfers like this can impact market movements, and if Ripple is involved, then it can have stronger implications.

    HOT Stories
    Bear Market Confirmed? Trading Legend Peter Brandt Shares Must-See Bitcoin Price Prediction
    CZ Will Never Run Binance Again
    This Is Where Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Heading, Dogecoin (DOGE) in Bad State, Solana (SOL) Bounce Is Incoming, Here's Why
    Top Exchange Enables WIF and PEPE Trading in Canada

    Along with Ripple, whales are also busy making some big XRP transfers today. Whale Alert shared another tweet about this transfer, revealing that a whale transferred 29.1 million XRP to crypto exchange Bitso. This transaction is estimated to be valued around $15.8 million, based on the current XRP price.

    Advertisement

    It appears that whales are offloading their XRP holdings, seeing the sideways price movement from the coin. Negative sentiment is prevailing in the market as the broader crypto market has entered an extended correction phase. While whales usually hold coins and remain strong, it looks like they are also losing patience in the current uncertain environment.

    Will XRP price bounce back?

    As of press time, XRP has dipped 2.44% to hit the $0.537 level in the last 24 hours. It has now lost its support around the $0.55 level, and it appears that more dips are in the cards. This was a crucial level, and XRP was holding it well in the last few days, but the pressure from bears got the better of it.

    The total market capitalization of XRP is also down 2.47% during this time, now at the $30 billion level. Moreover, there have been around $942,000 in liquidations for the Ripple-associated coin over the past day. Long traders have suffered the most during this time, with $925,000 in total liquidations.

    #XRP Transfer #ripple #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 6, 2024 - 11:00
    Dogecoin Foundation Shares Crucial Update on Trailmap Progress
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 6, 2024 - 10:44
    Fundamental BONE Statement Issued by SHIB Team
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    GriffinAI Unveils the Playground for AI Agents
    Agora-Backed AUSD Stablecoin is Live on Sui
    Crypto Staking Rewards Module Launches with Various Programs
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Transfers 100 Million XRP Tokens - What's Going On?
    Dogecoin Foundation Shares Crucial Update on Trailmap Progress
    Fundamental BONE Statement Issued by SHIB Team
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD