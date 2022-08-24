Ripple Expands into Second-Largest Arab Economy via Partner, Tranglo

Wed, 08/24/2022 - 10:56
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Arab Gulf remains key region for cross-border payments industry
Ripple Expands into Second-Largest Arab Economy via Partner, Tranglo
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple's remittance technology is expanding into the UAE as its investment partner, Tranglo, opens a new payment corridor to the United Arab Emirates.

The Arab Gulf remains a key region for the cross-border payments industry, hence the significance of the move. As the second largest economy in the Arab Gulf, the UAE is one of the top senders and recipients of remittances globally.

Tranglo enabled Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service for all its payment corridors in March after the success of its test ODL deployment in September 2021, with 250,000 transactions totaling $48 million completed in the first 100 days.

Related
Ripple: City Mayor in Japan Visits To Discuss Crypto Adoption

Ripple's ODL solution that utilizes XRP enables users to instantaneously move money across borders with very low-cost settlement and without the need to keep prefunded capital in the destination market.

In 2021, Ripple acquired a 40% stake in Tranglo to scale RippleNet and the ODL service. Tranglo also proudly states its partnership with Ripple in all of its publications, stating that it offers "enhanced cross-border payout services with an even wider coverage through RippleNet, Ripple's global payment network."

Ripple's ODL gains ground

Ripple's ODL is gaining traction as more international businesses now use the service to facilitate payments. As reported by U.Today earlier in August, Ripple announced the launch of RippleNet's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) in Brazil with Travelex Bank, the first bank in Latin America to utilize ODL.

In July, Ripple also partnered with Singapore-based Fomo Pay, a well-known payments company. Through the partnership, Fomo Pay hopes to increase its international treasury flows by utilizing Ripple's ODL.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Celsius Accused Its Money Manager of Theft, CEL Loses 16%
08/24/2022 - 11:52
Celsius Accused Its Money Manager of Theft, CEL Loses 16%
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano Pools Are 33% Ready for Vasil Hard Fork, Here Is How Much More Is Missing
08/24/2022 - 10:31
Cardano Pools Are 33% Ready for Vasil Hard Fork, Here Is How Much More Is Missing
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Here's Why Bitcoin Might Move up After Hashribbon Cross
08/24/2022 - 10:18
Here's Why Bitcoin Might Move up After Hashribbon Cross
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan