Ripple CEO Welcomes Renowned Attorney to Legal Team

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse fortifies his legal team amid the ongoing and pivotal legal confrontation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has recently welcomed a new member to his legal team, renowned attorney Rahul Mukhi of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. Mukhi has made a formal appearance in representation of Garlinghouse amid the ongoing legal turmoil between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Legal prowess

Mukhi is a seasoned legal professional specializing in criminal, securities, and other enforcement and regulatory matters, as well as complex commercial litigation.

He brings extensive experience to Ripple’s defense, having been a lead prosecutor on numerous high-profile cases involving public corruption, cybercrime, financial and tax fraud, and international organized crime during his tenure as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York from 2010 to 2016.

He has represented various corporations and individuals in government and regulatory investigations related to cybersecurity, anti-corruption, and insider trading matters, adding considerable weight to Ripple’s legal arsenal.

An upcoming trial

After a protracted legal battle, Ripple managed to score a partial victory in the case, with XRP's secondary sales not being viewed as unregistered securities. However, the SEC is now pursuing an interlocutory appeal.

As reported by U.Today, a trial is set for spring 2024, where the liability of Ripple’s executives (Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen) will be determined.