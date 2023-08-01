Ripple Lands New Attorney to Make up for Exits: Details

After exodus of some of its defense attorneys, Ripple has started filling in gap

American blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs Inc has made an emphatic move to onboard a new lawyer in its ongoing defense against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to an update from Attorney James K. Filan, one of the legal experts tracking the case, the newly onboarded lawyer is Douglas S. Zolkind.

Zolkind has had a robust career, and he is currently a partner at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and he focuses his practice on corporate criminal defense. Zolkind is deemed the right fit for Ripple seeing as he had an extensive career as an assistant United States attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), serving as a senior member of the Criminal Division's Public Corruption Unit.

The Ripple case has not been deterred despite the company seeing an exodus of some of its defense lawyers over the past few months. One of the latest exits came just a few days prior to the iconic XRP ruling issued by Judge Analisa Torres.

The company had noted at the time of these exits that its defense will not be impacted by the exodus, and while the exact reasons for stepping down were not revealed, the company had obviously been fishing for viable replacements.

Ripple is expecting to have last laugh

Despite the momentous win in the past ruling, Ripple Labs is not off the SEC's hook, as the SEC hinted at a possible appeal of the decision.

Despite the assumptions that a settlement might now be in view, Ripple Labs is leaving no stones unturned and has continued to stay focused by hiring the best hands in order to have the last laugh when the case is finally over. The contributions from Zolkind will be invaluable, seeing as he also has experience as a partner at an international law firm.