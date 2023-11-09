Ripple CEO Ready to Take XRP Fight to Supreme Court, BTC Could See ETF Approval Tsunami, Shib Wallet to Feature Forget-Proof Recovery: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today provides you with an overview of the past day's crypto events with the top three news stories.

Ripple CEO ready to take XRP fight to Supreme Court

Yesterday, Nov. 8, X platform user known as @DROPZXRP published a full interview of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse that took place during DC Fintech Week 2023. In the interview, Garlinghouse said that he is ready to pursue the ongoing legal dispute with the SEC all the way to the highest judicial authority of the United States. "I think that definitely could happen. I mean, certainly. And we've said this publicly. We are in it till the end," stated the CEO. This comes after the regulator's recent hints at potentially appealing the case, which could take the XRP dispute to the Supreme Court. Per Garlinghouse, he was given the opportunity to resolve the matter out of court, but this option was later withdrawn "with prejudice," which he takes to be a clear indication of Ripple's superiority. "That feels really good. It feels like...There's no chance they were going to win that. Pushing that the way they did, it just feels like the SEC should be part of the solution," he stated.

Bitcoin could see ETF approval tsunami: Analyst

The United States is currently witnessing growing anticipation of a number of spot Bitcoin ETF approvals. A high likelihood of such an event has been noted by Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. In his recent X post, Seyffart wrote that he believes in "90% chance by Jan 10 for spot Bitcoin ETF approvals." He also mentioned a potential "wave of approval orders for all the current applicants could occur." According to Seyffart's research, the SEC deliberately delayed orders for a number of companies, including major market players like BlackRock and Fidelity. This delay implies that the regulatory agency could be making preparations to approve a range of Bitcoin ETFs in the near future. Seyffart emphasizes a specific window brought on by Grayscale's recent court triumph, which may lead to a domino effect of approvals by January 2024. The SEC will make its decision on the first batch of applications by Nov. 17, says the analyst, and might approve the rest by early next year.

Advertisement

Shib Wallet to feature forget-proof recovery and email sign-in