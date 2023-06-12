Ripple CBDC Advisor Excited at XRPL's Real-world Utility: Details

Mon, 06/12/2023 - 12:46
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP Ledger utility continues to grow
Ripple CBDC Advisor Excited at XRPL's Real-world Utility: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple CBDC advisor Anthony Welfare is excited about the use of XRPL for real-world assets and NFT verification.

NFTs function as a bridge connecting the physical and digital worlds. Welfare cited an artwork NFT with a scan verifying the "phygital" chip and the NFT QR code as an example of how XRPL could be used in the real world.

Last year, XLS-20 (the standard for XRPL NFTs) went live on the XRP Ledger mainnetpresenting a significant turning point for developers and builders utilizing the XRPL for their NFT projects and apps. 

XRPL now has access to NFT minting, trading and burning functions thanks to the XLS-20's built-in NFT functionality. XLS-20 also made it possible to use advanced features like co-ownership of assets, automated royalties and more without the use of smart contracts. 

Hong Kong plans to test digital dollar on XRPL

The XRP Ledger utility continues to grow. In a recent tweet, Welfare brought attention to how Hong Kong intends to test its digital dollar in the $229 billion mortgage market using XRPL and Ripple CBDC technology.

In May, Ripple announced that it had been chosen to participate in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's (HKMA) first-ever e-HKD Pilot Program and showcase a real estate asset tokenization solution.

According to the pilot participants, the central bank of Hong Kong intends to test the use of its digital currency as part of a pilot project in the $229 billion mortgage market. The goal is to cut the month-long loan approval procedure in half.

Related
New XRPL Hackathon to Commence, Here Are Details

Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) and Ripple, two of the pilot participants, will examine the usage of the e-HKD in residential mortgage loans, which made up one-fifth of the loan book for the banking industry in recent months, according to Welfare.

In the pilot study, it will be evaluated whether home buyers can get e-HKD loans in an e-wallet both online and offline.

#Ripple News #CBDC #XRPL
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Billionaire Mark Cuban Supports Former SEC Chief Against Gary Gensler on Crypto
06/12/2023 - 15:13
Billionaire Mark Cuban Supports Former SEC Chief Against Gary Gensler on Crypto
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Millions of USDT to Be Swapped On-chain, Here's Potential Impact
06/12/2023 - 14:45
Millions of USDT to Be Swapped On-chain, Here's Potential Impact
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu's Major Exchange Plunges to Absolute Lows Amid SHIB Price Crash
06/12/2023 - 14:30
Shiba Inu's Major Exchange Plunges to Absolute Lows Amid SHIB Price Crash
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Billionaire Mark Cuban Supports Former SEC Chief Against Gary Gensler on Crypto
Billionaire Mark Cuban Supports Former SEC Chief Against Gary Gensler on Crypto
Millions of USDT to Be Swapped On-chain, Here's Potential Impact
Millions of USDT to Be Swapped On-chain, Here's Potential Impact
Shiba Inu's Major Exchange Plunges to Absolute Lows Amid SHIB Price Crash
Shiba Inu's Major Exchange Plunges to Absolute Lows Amid SHIB Price Crash
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Supports Cardano Founder's Defense of ADA, Suggests Key Thing
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Supports Cardano Founder's Defense of ADA, Suggests Key Thing
Shiba Inu: Crypto Will Help With Global Healthcare, Prominent SHIB Team Member Claims
Shiba Inu: Crypto Will Help With Global Healthcare, Prominent SHIB Team Member Claims
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Most Recent Move Caused Devastation: What's Next?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Most Recent Move Caused Devastation: What's Next?
Solana Killer Aptos (APT) up 8%, Here's Why
Solana Killer Aptos (APT) up 8%, Here's Why
Ripple CBDC Advisor Excited at XRPL's Real-world Utility: Details
Ripple CBDC Advisor Excited at XRPL's Real-world Utility: Details
Ripple CTO Reveals Strategic Shift and Vision for XRP Ledger
Ripple CTO Reveals Strategic Shift and Vision for XRP Ledger
Shibarium Hits Massive New Record, Here's What Happened
Shibarium Hits Massive New Record, Here's What Happened
Show all