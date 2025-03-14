Ripple and SEC May Have Had Secret Settlement, Believes Lawyer; Michael Saylor Explains Why BTC Critical to American Nation's Prosperity: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

XRP case: Ripple and SEC may have had secret settlement, believes lawyer

The end of the long-lasting legal battle between the SEC and Ripple might finally be on the horizon . Eleanor Terrett, former Fox Business journalist, reported that the case "is in the process of wrapping up and could be over soon," citing "two well-positioned" sources. The journalist's post caught the eye of legal expert Jeremy Hogan; in response , he shared his opinion on the only way the Ripple v. SEC lawsuit could be over soon. Hogan believes that the method is reaching a private settlement, which will potentially allow both parties to move forward without further court proceedings. However, there is a catch; the SEC will have to let Ripple operate without enforcing the court’s original injunction. Yet, such an outcome is not impossible. Another option is to return the case to the trial court for an amendment judgment, which carries risks since the judge may refuse. However, legal precedent suggests courts often defer to the SEC’s position in settlements. If a private settlement is reached, the details may remain undisclosed to the public, just like in the Taco Bell lawsuit back in the 2000s.

Bitcoin critical to American nation's prosperity: Michael Saylor

In a recent X post , prominent Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor shared a video of his recent presentation at the Bitcoin Policy Institute, in which he explained the importance of Donald Trump's approval of the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve (SBR). Saylor underscored the vital importance of the Bitcoin reserve to the U.S. since it can ensure the country’s digital supremacy in the 21st century. He refers to BTC as the most powerful asset ever created by the human race, stating that the SBR can help America "become the global Bitcoin superpower." According to Saylor, the U.S. could generate over $10 trillion annually through Bitcoin strategic use by 2045. He compared BTC to the land under Manhattan, stressing the need to develop and leverage it rather than merely holding it. Additionally, Saylor predicted that the future AI economy, which is expected to overtake the current one in the next 20 years, will be valued at over $100 trillion and will be based on digital property, Bitcoin.

SHIB product for governments and enterprises revealed in detail by SHIB team

Lucie, the marketing lead for the Shiba Inu team, has recently taken to X platform to introduce the SHIB OS, an innovative product recently launched by Shiba Inu, and reveal its key features . SHIB OS is designed as a comprehensive solution for governments and enterprises seeking to "transition from outdated centralized models to transparent, efficient, and secure decentralized governance." It is built on the Shibarium layer-2 solution and promises reliability and streamlined operations while enhancing decision-making processes. The product offers such features as decentralized identity and data storage, a transparent voting system and cross-chain compatibility, ultimately aiming to reduce bureaucracy and improve operational efficiency. By launching SHIB OS, Shiba Inu is expanding beyond its meme coin origins, showcasing its capability to provide valuable tools within the crypto landscape.