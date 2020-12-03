Remember Globe-Trotting Bitcoin Family? Here's What They Are Doing Now

News
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 17:53
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The famous Bitcoin family that survived the previous crash is not worried about another bubble
Remember Globe-Trotting Bitcoin Family? Here's What They Are Doing Now
Cover image via www.instagram.com
Contents

The family of Dutchman Didi Taihuttu attracted plenty of attention back in 2017 when they gave away all their possessions to bet it all on Bitcoin and become millionaires. 

As you might have guessed, they still don’t have bank accounts, according to a recent interview with CNBC.

Living all-in 

At first glance, the decision to trade everything, including child toys, for Bitcoin and embrace a lifestyle devoid of material possessions may seem irresponsible or borderline crazy. After all, Taihuttu had a successful business to provide for his family.

As reported by U.Today, Taihuttu’s father dying from cancer made him reevaluate his life, which is why he convinced his wife to put everything they had into the top cryptocurrency when it was trading below $1,000.  

Throughout these years, the family has already visited over 40 countries. No longer having a cozy home, they travel in a van embellished with cryptocurrency logos.   

Bitcoin van
Image by instagram.com

Related Mike Novogratz Reveals What Will Help to Push Bitcoin Adoption
Related
Mike Novogratz Reveals What Will Help to Push Bitcoin Adoption

A supply crisis 

The Taihuttus have now been riding the Bitcoin rollercoaster for three years straight — from its meteoric rise in 2017 to its subsequent crash in 2018 and the stunning recovery in 2020.

Instead of cashing out when Bitcoin crashed from nearly $20,000 in December 2017 to $3,200 in December 2018, the family, in fact, added more coins to its long-term holdings.        

Even though the flagship crypto recently reached a new all-time, Taihuttus doesn’t think that it is in the middle of another bubble:

“I don’t see demand going down. I think we’re headed for a supply crisis.”

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Cardano's Goguen Era Inching Closer. These Are Latest Dev Updates
News
11/27/2020 - 06:14

Cardano's Goguen Era Inching Closer. These Are Latest Dev Updates

Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Back Above $18,000 as Major Wall Street Institution About to Make Enormous Bet on Flagship Cryptocurrency
News
11/29/2020 - 08:58

Bitcoin Back Above $18,000 as Major Wall Street Institution About to Make Enormous Bet on Flagship Cryptocurrency

Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple and Chris Larsen Shift Whopping 1.5 Billion XRP While Coin Holds at $0.65
News
12/01/2020 - 09:24

Ripple and Chris Larsen Shift Whopping 1.5 Billion XRP While Coin Holds at $0.65

Yuri Molchan