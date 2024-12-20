RapidNode, Spheron Teamed up With Fluence Network for Cloudless VMs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Supernoderz, a computational platform by Spheron, together with one-click deployment platform RapidNode, shared the details of its integration with Fluence Network, a cloudless compute service. The collaboration will unlock new frontiers for decentralized computation resources usage in Web3.

RapidNode and Spheron's Supernoderz partnered with Fluence Network

RapidNode and Spheron’s Supernoderz, two innovative teams in the segment of Web3 dApp building and computational resource management, announced its integration with Fluence Network, the first-ever Cloudless Virtual Machines vendor.

Image by Fluence Network

Fluence’s Cloudless VMs address major pain points for developers, including the lack of scalability and reliability in existing cloud platforms. By aggregating enterprise-grade hardware from top-tier data centers, Fluence creates a robust and decentralized alternative to centralized services like AWS and Azure, ensuring seamless operations even during periods of high traffic.

Tom Trowbridge, Cofounder of Fluence, emphasized the importance of switching to cloudless solutions for the next cohort of decentralized applications:

For the better part of the last decade, the majority of blockchain nodes have been housed centrally. This is fundamentally what’s wrong with Web3. Fluence is the solution—it makes a decentralized infrastructure layer accessible for the first time.

The potential impact of Fluence’s Cloudless VMs is already being recognized by industry experts. Analysts believe this development could set a new benchmark for decentralized computing, encouraging further innovation in blockchain, artificial intelligence and other high-tech fields.

Cloudless VM Alpha Testing Program goes live

As early adopters, RapidNode and Supernoderz are at the forefront of this move toward decentralized computing. RapidNode, a no-code, one-click node deployment platform, plans to leverage Fluence’s infrastructure to reduce costs while maintaining seamless node hosting.

Tanishq Mehta, founder of RapidNode, is certain that the previous generation of computational solutions is not aligned enough with the ethos and core values of Web3:

Fluence enables us to provide decentralized hosting without relying on platforms that don’t align with Web3 principles.

Supernoderz, a computational platform by Spheron, shares this enthusiasm. Prashant Maurya, Core Contributor at Supernoderz, echoes the statement of his partner from RapidNode:

This collaboration brings more computational power to the Web3 ecosystem, supporting the next generation of decentralized applications.

Fluence is expanding its Cloudless VM Alpha Testing Program to include developers, node providers and technical architects. Participants will gain early access to this platform, which addresses key challenges such as security, compliance, global access and operational simplicity.

The program also offers several benefits, including FLT cloud credits, priority access to future releases and the opportunity to contribute to the era of decentralized computing. It is particularly well-suited for developers building Web3 applications, AI solutions and decentralized databases.

Early feedback from developers involved in the program has highlighted the ease of integration and significant cost savings. Fluence’s decentralized approach is also being lauded for its ability to operate in regions where traditional cloud services face regulatory and operational challenges, opening up new opportunities for global participation in the Web3 ecosystem.

Fluence’s vision extends beyond Web3. Its platform aims to serve industries such as AI, biotech and sports with resilient, low-cost and transparent alternatives to legacy cloud providers. By integrating decentralized infrastructure with provable services, Fluence ensures customers receive exactly what they pay for.

The move by RapidNode and Spheron to adopt Fluence’s decentralized infrastructure is just the beginning. With the Alpha Testing Program underway, the stage is set for more organizations to transition to decentralized computing, redefining the future of cloud technology.