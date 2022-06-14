Raoul Pal Unveils His "Buy the Dip" Plans as His Opponent Recalls 2008 Disaster

News
Tue, 06/14/2022 - 14:52
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Renowned economist Raoul Pal, head of Real Vision media platform, shares his moderate optimism amid crypto mayhem
Raoul Pal Unveils His "Buy the Dip" Plans as His Opponent Recalls 2008 Disaster
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Investor, entrepreneur and analyst Raoul Pal demonstrates the most attractive opportunities of the ongoing market situation—and indicates the instruments traders should avoid.

Bottom might be close, but recession can still last for 18 months

Mr. Pal does not seem to be surprised by the ongoing dropdown of cryptocurrency prices. According to him, 60+ percent plunges are common on a 5-10 year time horizon.

As such, he recommends looking at the five-year Exponential Moving Average; the Bitcoin (BTC) price normally does not spend more than 30 days below this critical level.

The flagship cryptocurrency still has a significant downside: Mr. Pal expects the macroeconomic situation (yields, stocks and so on) to get back to normal in 12-18 months.

At the same time, Mr. Pal's deviation log regression model, the RSI metric and DeMark weekly charts indicator suggest that we have entered the "buy" zone, and the bottom might be close.

For Mr. Pal, the market unlocks amazing opportunities for long-term portfolio management:

I am getting ready to add to my crypto positions significantly. Probably starting next week and into July.

Worst enemy of traders on volatile markets

While many traders are experimenting with opening short positions on major assets, Mr. Pal warns that this option might be too dangerous amid the turmoil:

Leverage is your enemy in a volatile asset. I never use leverage in crypto. Waves of margin calls are hitting those silly enough to use it and that is forcing the markets lower and causing more margin calls.

Hugh Hendry, a hedge fund veteran, stated yesterday that Raoul Pal is too optimistic about the ongoing market situation. Mr. Hendry recalls the 2008 drama:

At press time, Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $22.20, being down 68% from the all-time high registered half a year ago.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Dormancy Flow Indicator at Lowest Since 2010: Why Is This Crucial for Crypto?
06/14/2022 - 16:46
Bitcoin (BTC) Dormancy Flow Indicator at Lowest Since 2010: Why Is This Crucial for Crypto?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Crypto Is Not Going Away, Says David Rubenstein
06/14/2022 - 16:36
Crypto Is Not Going Away, Says David Rubenstein
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Dogecoin Set to Launch Another Major Project, Here Are Details
06/14/2022 - 16:26
Dogecoin Set to Launch Another Major Project, Here Are Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide