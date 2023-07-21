PEPE, Shiba Inu Are Trying to Beat Market, Bitgert Introduces BEFE

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cryptocurrency investors and enthusiasts are constantly on the lookout for the next big thing, For example, the memecoin rally started after the mind-blowing performance of PEPE Coin and Shiba Inu. Let’s delve into the performance of Pepe coin and Shiba Inu to determine which one stands the chance of thriving amidst market volatility, while projects like Bitgert are focusing on community and innovations.

PEPE Coin on the rise

The Pepe coin, touted as the newest meme coin on the block, has experienced an impressive 65% gain in the last 30 days. Pepe Coin rose to $0.00000155 with a 0.5% increase in the past 24 hours. Since CoinGecko began tracking Pepe Coin’s price on April 18, Pepe Coin has seen a staggering surge of more than 2,500%. Since then, the overall volatility of PEPE declined, making it a more stable asset. The performance leaves Pepe in a position similar to Shiba Inu's.

While the Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu lack concrete fundamentals, they still remain popular tools for gaining risk and volatility exposure. This indicates that the Pepe may continue to enjoy periodic rallies, even without a solid foundation.

Shiba Inu’s Performance

Another meme coin after Pepe Coin in the list is Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has captured significant attention from investors and traders in the market. Shiba Inu was launched in August 2020. Shiba Inu experienced a massive surge in price, reaching an all-time high of $0.0000388 on May 10, 2023. Despite a subsequent drop of 50%, Shiba Inu still maintains a staggering 20,000x return since its inception. The current Shiba Inu price spike is due to exciting developments over the last few days. An Ethereum whale, "BlueWhale0073," bought 142.6 billion Shiba Inu tokens worth $1,539,417. The buy instantly made the Shiba coin bullish.

Like many meme coins, Shiba Inu's price has exhibited significant volatility, underscoring the inherent risks of investing in cryptocurrencies in general.

Bitgert introduces BEFE

Bitgert is not a meme coin but has recently introduced a meme character for Bitgert’s native token, BRISE. But Bitgert (BRISE) has been said to be the Shiba Inu killer because of a number of things. Bitgert is employing humor to engage its community and boost visibility, particularly on social media platforms. With BEFE, the mascot with witty one-liners and an infectious personality, the Bitgert team aims to make the platform more approachable to its community. Bitgert has clarified that BEFE is purely a meme character, and there will be no BEFE coin, warning against any appearance of a $BEFE coin by Bitgert, as it would be a scam.

Bitgert's price today stands at $2.60e-7 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $24,61,003 USD. According to Etherscan, the total supply of Bitgert’s BRISE tokens is at 405 billion. Bitgert utilizes the BRC20 chain as one of the most adopted blockchains in the industry. Bitgert has witnessed a noticeable uptick in the number of active holders, with Uniswap V3 hosting 197 billion Bitgert (BRISE) tokens. Uniswap v2 also holds a considerable volume of Bitgert’s native token BRISE.

Conclusion

PEPE Coin, Shiba Inu and have all experienced fluctuations in price and market cap within a short period of time in both ways. Meme coins like PEPE Coin and Shiba Inu alternatives are considered during times of stagnation. On the other hand, Bitgert (BRISE) keeps its status as a crypto engineering project, particularly with its Bitgert BRC20 chain. Bitgert continues to offer low gas fees and high-speed cross-chain transactions, according to the project.