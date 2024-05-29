Robinhood Europe's PEPE Giveaway Goes Live

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robinhood Crypto Europe, a subsidiary of Robinhood in the EU, has announced an exciting giveaway campaign for its users, involving PEPE tokens. In December 2023, Robinhood launched its crypto service in the European Union, allowing users to buy and sell a range of digital currencies.

In a tweet, Robinhood Crypto Europe stated that it was launching a PEPE airdrop. Users must sign up for an authorized application to qualify for an airdrop of 500,000 PEPE. The promotion begins today, May 29, and runs until June 2.

You loved PEPE learn so we’re launching a $PEPE airdrop.



Sign up for an approved application and your account will be airdropped 500,000 #PEPE by us. Only valid starting today until June 2. See full terms for details.



Get started below. https://t.co/F0iFv5zOyY — Robinhood Crypto EU (@RobinhoodCrypto) May 29, 2024

PEPE, an ERC20 token on the Ethereum network, was launched in April 2023 as a tribute to the iconic Pepe the Frog, which gained immense popularity in the 2000s. With a maximum supply of 420.69 trillion tokens, PEPE has quickly become a favorite among meme coin collectors.

PEPE was a top beneficiary in the most recent Ethereum ETF approval-induced price rally, reaching all-time highs of $0.00001718 on May 27. PEPE subsequently entered the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, becoming the 20th largest with a market worth of $6.35 billion.

At the time of writing, PEPE was down 7.93% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001509 as investors took profits.

As stated in an official blog post, new customers in select jurisdictions who have never had a Robinhood Crypto account before, and apply for and are approved for a Robinhood Europe account between May 29 and June 2, are eligible for the airdrop.

Eligible customers, referring to new customers who meet the criteria and who Robinhood Crypto contacts directly about the offer during the period, will receive a one-time reward of 500,000 PEPE. The reward amounts will be distributed within the first week following the completion of the Offer Period.

Amid the giveaway's excitement, crypto investors should be vigilant, as bad actors might want to leverage this opportunity to defraud unsuspecting holders.