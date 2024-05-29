Advertisement
AD

    Robinhood Europe's PEPE Giveaway Goes Live

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Robinhood EU launches PEPE airdrop
    Wed, 29/05/2024 - 14:53
    Robinhood Europe's PEPE Giveaway Goes Live
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Robinhood Crypto Europe, a subsidiary of Robinhood in the EU, has announced an exciting giveaway campaign for its users, involving PEPE tokens.  In December 2023, Robinhood launched its crypto service in the European Union, allowing users to buy and sell a range of digital currencies.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Robinhood Crypto Europe stated that it was launching a PEPE airdrop. Users must sign up for an authorized application to qualify for an airdrop of 500,000 PEPE. The promotion begins today, May 29, and runs until June 2.

    PEPE, an ERC20 token on the Ethereum network, was launched in April 2023 as a tribute to the iconic Pepe the Frog, which gained immense popularity in the 2000s. With a maximum supply of 420.69 trillion tokens, PEPE has quickly become a favorite among meme coin collectors.

    Related
    Mon, 04/08/2024 - 11:47
    Robinhood's 14% Unexpected Shift From Ethereum to Bitcoin Rattles Markets
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    PEPE was a top beneficiary in the most recent Ethereum ETF approval-induced price rally, reaching all-time highs of $0.00001718 on May 27. PEPE subsequently entered the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, becoming the 20th largest with a market worth of $6.35 billion.

    At the time of writing, PEPE was down 7.93% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001509 as investors took profits.

    As stated in an official blog post, new customers in select jurisdictions who have never had a Robinhood Crypto account before, and apply for and are approved for a Robinhood Europe account between May 29 and June 2, are eligible for the airdrop.

    Eligible customers, referring to new customers who meet the criteria and who Robinhood Crypto contacts directly about the offer during the period, will receive a one-time reward of 500,000 PEPE. The reward amounts will be distributed within the first week following the completion of the Offer Period.

    Amid the giveaway's excitement, crypto investors should be vigilant, as bad actors might want to leverage this opportunity to defraud unsuspecting holders.

    #Robinhood #PEPE #Airdrop
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image $1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Is Matter of Time, Believes Samson Mow
    May 29, 2024 - 14:48
    $1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Is Matter of Time, Believes Samson Mow
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 84% of Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders in Profit as Price Eyes Further Gains
    May 29, 2024 - 14:48
    84% of Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders in Profit as Price Eyes Further Gains
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Major SHIB Celebrity Warning Issued by Meme Coin Team
    May 29, 2024 - 14:48
    Major SHIB Celebrity Warning Issued by Meme Coin Team
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Rivalz Network Launches Its Intel Incentivized Testnet
    Introducing GigaPips by Avenix Fzco: The Cutting-Edge Forex Robot for Modern Traders
    Limitless Opportunities Await at iFX EXPO International 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Robinhood Europe's PEPE Giveaway Goes Live
    $1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Is Matter of Time, Believes Samson Mow
    84% of Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders in Profit as Price Eyes Further Gains
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD