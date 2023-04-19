Pepe (PEPE) Token Shows Serious Red Flags: What's Wrong With It?

Pepe could be hottest meme token on whole market right now, but investors should remain vigilant

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency space has seen a sudden surge in the popularity of a new token called Pepe, which has experienced astonishing 7500x growth in just a few days. However, as exciting as this development may seem, potential investors must be cautious and aware of several red flags surrounding this token. This article aims to highlight these concerns and provide a stern warning to anyone considering investing in Pepe.

First and foremost, a large portion of the token's supply is concentrated among just six wallets, each holding over $1 million worth of PEPE. This level of centralization is concerning, as the owners of these wallets have the power to significantly impact the token's price, potentially driving it down to zero due to the lack of available liquidity.

Moreover, it has been observed that these major PEPE holders received their supply almost simultaneously, just four days ago. This unusual activity raises questions about the possible coordination of these wallet owners and their intentions behind accumulating such large amounts of PEPE.

The story of a trader who allegedly turned a $300 investment into millions has been making the rounds in the cryptocurrency community, further fueling interest in the Pepe token. However, this narrative could be a carefully crafted honeypot designed to entice unsuspecting users to invest in PEPE.

Upon closer examination, the wallet address in question shows no prior trading activity before receiving PEPE, suggesting that the trader might be closely connected to the token's creators.

Obviously, the token does not have any clear use case or purpose beyond speculative trading, but that seems to be enough for it to continue rallying even after hitting the mainstream.