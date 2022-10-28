Over the Reality (OVER) App to Attend Lucca Comics & Games 2022 with New AR Experience

Over the Reality (OVER) metaverse innovators share details of their presence at Lucca Comics & Games 2022 event

Over the Reality (OVER), a cutting-edge metaverse project, starts its participation program at Lucca Comics & Games 2022, one of the most anticipated events for gamers, developers and comics fans.

According to the official statement shared by representatives of Over the Reality (OVER) platform, its program at Lucca Comics & Games 2022 kicks off today, Oct. 28, 2022.

The event will run from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2022, and will be attended by top artists, cartoonists, illustrators, character designers, writers and film producers from various regions of the world, including Italy, Japan, France, the United States and Argentina.

Besides creating a meeting point for Web3, gaming, comics, and VR/AR enthusiasts, the event will promote Italian art and culture to foreign visitors.

Diego Di Tommaso, COO and сo-founder of OVER, highlighs that participation in this event is of crucial importance for the adoption of his products and the visibility of his team:

The presence at the event combines perfectly with OVER's goal. We want to make people understand how the metaverse is a reality accessible to all, via a simple smartphone. The idea of an open metaverse, based on OVER's project, is based on the principle of making people live experiences without using expensive tools.

Unique AR experience to be unveiled

Specially for the project, Over the Reality created an exclusive AR/VR experience in collaboration with Lucca Crea s.r.l. Until the end of the conference, visitors will be able to merge virtual and offline experiences for free.

Luca Dal Passo, marketing director at OVER, and Michele Zanello, head of metaverse event of OVER, will give speeches at the event on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

To join the experience, visitors will be invited to install the Over the Reality app on their smartphones.