Advertisement
AD

    Over $180 Million in Solana (SOL) Sent to Major Exchange: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Solana price crashed as whales trigger significant sell-off
    Thu, 4/07/2024 - 11:23
    Over $180 Million in Solana (SOL) Sent to Major Exchange: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Whale Alert has today reported four major Solana (SOL) transactions. It indicates that over $180 million in SOL have been sent to crypto exchange Coinbase today. The transfers show a major market-moving activity by SOL whales.

    Advertisement

    The first transaction includes a transfer of 322,817 SOL, worth around $45.5 million, from an unknown wallet to Coinbase. The subsequent transfer of 318,664 SOL, valued at $44.9 million, was also sent from an unknown wallet to the same crypto exchange.

    Additionally, 317,314 SOL, worth around $44.7 million, and another 322,817 SOL, worth around $45.5 million, were transferred from unknown wallets to Coinbase. An important thing to note here is that the timing of these Solana whale moves comes at a time when the broader crypto market is facing a huge downturn.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Crucial Bitcoin Warning for Bulls
    Samson Mow Reveals What's Happening to Bitcoin As It Drops Towards $57,000
    Bitcoin to $10 Million? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki Says Yes
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Activated as BTC Price Plunges

    Crypto bloodbath and SOL price

    The total crypto market cap plummeted 5.07% today. As of writing this story, it is standing at $2.13 trillion. This crypto bloodbath has been predominantly led by Bitcoin (BTC). While BTC dump was caused by a plethora of reason, its price crash influenced the entire crypto industry.

    The SOL price has not been immune to it. Currently trading at $135.01, the SOL price has seen a massive drop of 7.8% in the past 24 hours. To make the situation worse, this sudden transfer of SOL to Coinbase has added to the bearish sentiment surrounding the coin.

    The crypto market has been experiencing increased volatility with no signs of gains. Along with it, the significant transfers of SOL to Coinbase has created more uncertainty in the Solana community. These transfers are of great importance because whales can have outsized effects on the market due to the large volumes involved.

    Today's Solana tranfers show the influence of whale activity on the market. The transfer of over $180 million in Solana is a noteworthy event. The next few days will be crucial in determining the near-term outlook of the SOL price and the broader market.

    #Solana News
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Ethereum (ETH) to Touch $3,000, Here Are 3 Things to Know
    Jul 4, 2024 - 12:13
    Ethereum (ETH) to Touch $3,000, Here Are 3 Things to Know
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Shiba Inu Next Massive Support Unveiled as SHIB Price Dips 9%
    Jul 4, 2024 - 11:41
    Shiba Inu Next Massive Support Unveiled as SHIB Price Dips 9%
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Zero? Price Makes Unprecedented Turn
    Jul 4, 2024 - 11:17
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Zero? Price Makes Unprecedented Turn
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sergey Kondratenko: Fraud in Business – Scam Projects for Money Laundering
    Zebu Live 2024: The UK’s Premier Web3 Conference Returns with Steven Bartlett, Coinbase, Solana, and More
    Pandiana Kicks Off $PNDA Token Presale: Is This The Next Big Solana Meme Coin?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) to Touch $3,000, Here Are 3 Things to Know
    Shiba Inu Next Massive Support Unveiled as SHIB Price Dips 9%
    Over $180 Million in Solana (SOL) Sent to Major Exchange: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD