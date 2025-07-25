Advertisement
    Orbitt Introduces No-Code Meme Coin Launchpad and Market Making: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 25/07/2025 - 11:53
    Here’s how Orbitt helps meme coiners to launch tokens faster without a single line of code
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Unlike the launchpads of previous generations, Orbitt allows meme coin teams to deploy new cryptos on Solana (SOL) using nothing but chat bot. It significantly reduces the barrier for new cohorts of meme coins and brings a new inflow of liquidity to the Solana (SOL) ecosystem. 

    Orbitt streamlines process of no-code meme coin creation: What's special about it?

    Launched in early 2024, Orbitt is a Telegram-based meme coin launchpad on the Solana (SOL) blockchain. It allows its customers to launch meme cryptos with no code, no gas fees and with no need to understand the basics of smart contracts.

    Article image
    Image by Orbitt

    While building Orbitt, its team considered the lessons from all previous generations of launchpads, including overhyped PinkSale and Pump.fun.

    For instance, Pump.fun operates under a bonding curve model, and therefore, the price and the tokenomics are permanent. The installation is quick but stationary.

    PinkSale has the possibility to define numerous rounds of presales, vesting and locking liquidity. This flexibility is time-consuming; hence, it is more suitable in bigger projects that require complex structures.

    Building a manual LP arrangement allows you total control, but it is time-consuming, requires a developer and can cause errors. Experienced teams can take hours or days to get it right.

    All of these seem to be too burdensome to meme coin developers, who wish to launch in hours and are not interested in dashboards or paying developers. They require something inexpensive, quick and lightweight.

    Orbitt could be designed to strip the process down to its essentials. There are no dashboards, forms or web-based UIs. Instead, builders could interact with the tool directly through Telegram or a simple command-line interface.

    Using a ChatGPT-like prompt system, users can potentially mint a new Solana token for free, inject liquidity and simulate buy and sell volume.

    All of this could happen through plain-language commands with no coding, no contract deployment, no bonding curves.

    The whole procedure may take less than 10 minutes. With this speed, meme coin teams could profit in real time from jokes, trends or popular events without compromising transparency or fairness.

    Orbitt may close a significant gap in the market by providing fast, no-code launches for meme projects that do not need a whole set of presale features, even while it does not want to replace sites like PinkSale.

    Also, customers can use Orbitt's 50-wallet Private Pool to snipe tokens without being seen. 

    Fast, fair and simple meme coin launch with Orbitt

    Recent weeks have seen several meme tokens built on Solana (SOL) using Orbitt and  launched stealthily with its instruments. The majority of these projects are small and community-based.

    They indicate that Orbitt could prove to be handy when everything needs to be quick and easy.

    For these teams, Orbitt could offer notable speed enhancement, inclusivity and simplicity.

    Crypto no-code launch tools are uncommon, and most of them deal with sketchy, community-unfriendly mechanics. The Orbitt has a primitive ability of making it seem that a token has so much volume immediately, which benefits meme coins as they receive attention even on the first day.

    Orbitt does not excel in sophisticated tokenomics or presale design. Rather, it assists those who desire to experiment swiftly and test things numerous times without having much overhead.

    In general, using tools like Orbit can significantly reduce time-to-market metrics even for teams with low marketing and tech development budgets and no previous expertise in token sales.

    #Orbitt
