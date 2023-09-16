Optimism (OP) Organized Yet Another Airdrop, Here's Who Is Eligible

Every wallet eligible by criteria of first OP airdrop that happened in May 2022 received some OP

Optimism (OP), the second largest Ethereum (ETH) L2 scaling solution by TVL, yet again launched a "surprising" airdrop. However, unlike in February 2023, the OP price failed to react to this campaign.

Optimism distributes unclaimed OP between first airdrop participants

Optimism (OP) decentralized governance entity distributed all unclaimed OP tokens from its inaugural airdrop. Unclaimed OP were sent directly to eligible addresses, an official statement from the team says.

Announcement 🚨



The remainder of unclaimed OP from Airdrop #1 is being distributed directly to eligible addresses.



If you were eligible for Airdrop #1, but you haven’t claimed your tokens yet, you will receive OP directly at your address. — Optimism Governance (@OptimismGov) September 15, 2023

The distribution was initiated yesterday, Sept. 15, and took almost 12 hours. In total, 48 million Optimism (OP) found their way to just over 88,000 unique addresses.

Representatives of Optimism (OP) governance structures stressed that this action is part of a long-term development road map for the second-layer network on Ethereum:

Distributing the remainder of the airdrop directly will allow core teams to focus on other smart contract work and future airdrops

As such, the "mandatory" distribution of OP tokens resulted in $66.7 million in equivalent being spread among "dormant" accounts eligible for the first Optimism (OP) airdrop.

As covered by U.Today previously, Optimism (OP) recently onboarded a native version of USD Coin (USDC), the second-largest stablecoin issued by Circle Inc.

Beware of scam "second live airdrops" of Optimism (OP)

OP, the core governance asset of Optimism, failed to react to the announcement and the successful distribution of tokens. As of printing time, OP is changing hands at $1.39 on major spot exchanges, being 0.5% up in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, scammers immediately launched "copies" of the new airdrop by Optimism (OP). Numerous X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts are still spreading information about "second Optimism airdrops" that are allegedly up and running today.

Optimism (OP) already organized a "surprising" airdrop in February 2023. The OP price declined by 13% following that step by Optimism (OP) enthusiasts.

Right now, Optimism (also the OP mainnet) is responsible for 25% of Ethereum's L2 ecosystem with over $2.5 billion locked in various dApps.