News
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 12:14
article image
Yuri Molchan
Data recently shared by Glassnode has it that Ethereum has reached a couple of new highs to do with ETH wallets, while ETH is trading in the $1,225 area
Number of Whales with 10,000+ ETH Hits 1-Year High As ETH Inches Closer to Its 2018 ATH
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

As reported by Glassnode analytics company, ETH on-chain data to do with Ethereum wallets shows a few major highs achieved today, on January 9.

Number of ETH whales increases

The amount of ETH wallets holding 10,000 ETH or more has spiked, according to a tweet published by Glassnode recently.

The number of ETH 10,000+ wallets has now reached a one-year high of 1,097 with the earlier high seen two days ago, on January 7.

ETH
Image via Twitter

Non-zero ETH wallets rises in number

Another peak to do with ETH wallets reported by Glassnode is that the amount of non-zero ETH addresses has reached an all-time high and now totals 52,076,882.

This could signify both an inflow of new ETH holders into the ecosystem or the distribution of ETH by users to new wallets.

A new wave of interest from both retail and institutional investors has emerged now, that Ethereum has already revisited the $1,270 level (first time since January 2018), being just $50 away from its all-time high reached in early 2018.

At press-time, the second largest cryptocurrency is trading in the $1,225 zone, rising along with Bitcoin, which reached an all-time high above $42,000 earlier this week.

ETH
Image via CoinMarketCap
article image
