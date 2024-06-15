Notcoin (NOT) Price Rallies 20%; Will TON-Based Coin Save the Day?

On Friday, June 14, Notcoin's (NOT) price rallied almost 20%, leading the way for meme coins amid steep BTC and ETH performance, marking the token’s best performance in weeks.

Advertisement

This might be due to the fact that Coinbase recently announced that it will add Notcoin perpetual futures on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced starting after June 20. Some of these gains are attributed to the news that Binance will be expanding trading options for NOT, which it officially listed in May 2024.

The weekly chart shows a massive NOT spike, although a 4% correction came soon after. At press time, NOT is trading at $0.019.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Notcoin is a gaming token with more than 35 million users. Since February, it has been skyrocketing, with a staggering 400% surge in May alone. This past week, NOT also saw a massive 67% increase in daily trading volume, surpassing Shiba Inu with $926.27 million

NOT’s market cap currently sits at $19 billion.

The Open Network strikes back

NOT’s price trajectory is aligned with TON’s recent high performance. The Telegram-based network has seen a minor drop in early June, but this past week, the token price has soared from $7.25 to $8.25.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Fueled by Telegram’s 900 million user base, TON has flipped Ethereum in the number of new addresses, securing a positive outlook for the rest of the month.

According to analyst Ali Martinez, TON currently eyes a massive 40% bull run, aiming at the $11 target.

#Toncoin is gearing up for a potential 40% breakout, aiming for $11! However, the TD Sequential indicator suggests $TON might briefly dip to $7.2 to gather liquidity before the upswing. pic.twitter.com/jMoZ1ugEga — Ali (@ali_charts) June 13, 2024