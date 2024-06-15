Advertisement
AD

    Notcoin (NOT) Price Rallies 20%; Will TON-Based Coin Save the Day?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    NOT is mirroring TON with massive surge in multiple metrics, and future looks bright
    Sat, 15/06/2024 - 13:06
    Notcoin (NOT) Price Rallies 20%; Will TON-Based Coin Save the Day?
    Cover image via www.coingecko.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On Friday, June 14, Notcoin's (NOT) price rallied almost 20%, leading the way for meme coins amid steep BTC and ETH performance, marking the token’s best performance in weeks.

    Advertisement

    This might be due to the fact that Coinbase recently announced that it will add Notcoin perpetual futures on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced starting after June 20. Some of these gains are attributed to the news that Binance will be expanding trading options for NOT, which it officially listed in May 2024.

    The weekly chart shows a massive NOT spike, although a 4% correction came soon after. At press time, NOT is trading at $0.019.

    HOT Stories
    XRP vs. Dogecoin: Who Tops Market?
    XRP vs. Dogecoin: Who Tops Market?
    Shytoshi Kusama Addresses SHIB Army With Enigmatic Tweet: Details
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Reveals Important Nuance About Bitcoin (BTC)
    XRP Enters Reversal Zone, $0.00002 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level Is Dangerous, Will Ethereum (ETH) Survive?
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Notcoin is a gaming token with more than 35 million users. Since February, it has been skyrocketing, with a staggering 400% surge in May alone. This past week, NOT also saw a massive 67% increase in daily trading volume, surpassing Shiba Inu with $926.27 million

    NOT’s market cap currently sits at $19 billion.

    Related
    Sun, 05/05/2024 - 02:00
    Telegram Becoming Crypto-Based Everything App, What Will Happen to TON?
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    The Open Network strikes back

    NOT’s price trajectory is aligned with TON’s recent high performance. The Telegram-based network has seen a minor drop in early June, but this past week, the token price has soared from $7.25 to $8.25.

    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Fueled by Telegram’s 900 million user base, TON has flipped Ethereum in the number of new addresses, securing a positive outlook for the rest of the month.

    According to analyst Ali Martinez, TON currently eyes a massive 40% bull run, aiming at the $11 target. 

    #Toncoin is gearing up for a potential 40% breakout, aiming for $11! However, the TD Sequential indicator suggests $TON might briefly dip to $7.2 to gather liquidity before the upswing. pic.twitter.com/jMoZ1ugEga

    — Ali (@ali_charts) June 13, 2024

    #NOTCOIN #Toncoin
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    related image 114 Billion PEPE Trader's Surprising Ethereum Shift; Here's Why
    Jun 15, 2024 - 13:00
    114 Billion PEPE Trader's Surprising Ethereum Shift; Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gains Support From British Red Cross
    Jun 15, 2024 - 13:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gains Support From British Red Cross
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    related image Celebrity Meme Coins Ridiculed by Famous NFT Artist
    Jun 15, 2024 - 13:00
    Celebrity Meme Coins Ridiculed by Famous NFT Artist
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Kadena Announces Partnership with Lurk Lab to Build ZK Bridge
    Artemis: Redefining the Future of Commerce with a Decentralized Marketplace
    Stage Raises $2.4M to Revolutionize the Future of Music
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Notcoin (NOT) Price Rallies 20%; Will TON-Based Coin Save the Day?
    114 Billion PEPE Trader's Surprising Ethereum Shift; Here's Why
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gains Support From British Red Cross
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD