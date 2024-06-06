Advertisement
    Mysterious $250 Million Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mysterious quarter-billion dollar Bitcoin transfer hits Coinbase as BTC price readies for breakout
    Thu, 6/06/2024 - 14:55
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Just now, Whale Alert reported that 3,508 BTC worth $249.18 million was transferred to Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the United States. The sender's address, identified as “bc1qcl95," is linked to Coinbase Prime Custody, which handles the funds of institutional clients. This address had been active for just six days, receiving 19,183 BTC from another exchange-based address during this period.

    The transfer history of this address reveals multiple transfers between unknown addresses over recent months. It may be  suggested that such large transfers could signal that some major player is preparing to sell assets, as moving a major amount of Bitcoin to a highly liquid platform like Coinbase is often a precursor to sales.

    Despite the magnitude of this transfer, the price of the cryptocurrency has remained stable, continuing to trade above $71,000. This price level is just 3.8% below BTC's all-time high, reflecting market confidence and that interest from both institutional and retail investors is indeed present.

    ""
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that the short-term, 30-day correlation between Bitcoin and the Nasdaq 100 Index of U.S. technology stocks is around the highest since early 2023. This suggests that further gains in the equity gauge may be accompanied by a move higher in the crypto market leader.

    Mike Novogratz, the chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital, mentioned on Bloomberg Television that a more positive U.S. political environment for digital assets will likely help propel the Bitcoin price to a record $100,000 or even higher by the end of the year.

