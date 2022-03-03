More Than $20 Billion Worth of BTC Offloaded by Whales Never Bought Back

News
Thu, 03/03/2022 - 14:26
article image
Arman Shirinyan
These whales dropped their holdings but never purchased them back, but here's why it might be bullish
More Than $20 Billion Worth of BTC Offloaded by Whales Never Bought Back
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Bitcoin reaching an all-time high back in November was a moment of euphoria when the entire market got ready for the first cryptocurrency reaching $100,000 in a matter of a week, but the largest crypto holders did not think so.

Whales dropping their holdings

According to data from Glassnode, the number of wallets holding 1,000 or more BTC on their addresses has rapidly dropped after the first cryptocurrency almost reached $70,000. Such a large drop in the number of addresses confirms that whales dropped the majority of their holdings on retail traders back at ATH.

Related
Short-Term Bitcoin Traders Increase Holdings by Nearly 5% as Retail Interest Returns: Details

Previously, whales took massive profits in the summer when Bitcoin's price plunged below $30,000. But at the same time, due to a sudden inflow of funds from both private and institutional investors, the market was able to swiftly retrace and reach new highs.

Whales buying back

Approximately 500 addresses that were previously holding more than 1,000 BTC sold did not buy back any of their coins during the current downtrend on the market. This fact confirms that there is still plenty of Bitcoin supply in the hands of exchanges rather than whales or large investors.

Bitcoin Chart
Source: TradingView 

Once the accumulation trend appears on the market and the number of large addresses starts growing, the first cryptocurrency will most likely enter an uptrend and reach new highs, rather than when whales remained stagnant and preferred holding back their buying power.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $43,744 after facing a sudden spike following the market's exit from an oversold condition. Altcoins are also facing a price increase after the fresh money flowed into the market.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano Whales Keep Buying ADA, Now Hold 12.47 Billion Coins: Report
03/03/2022 - 16:17
Cardano Whales Keep Buying ADA, Now Hold 12.47 Billion Coins: Report
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Elon Musk Hints at DOGE Army Being “Too Active,” Ripple Seeks to Collaborate with Congress: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/03/2022 - 16:16
Elon Musk Hints at DOGE Army Being “Too Active,” Ripple Seeks to Collaborate with Congress: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Ted Cruz: Texas Should Be "Ground Zero" for Crypto Industry
03/03/2022 - 16:07
Ted Cruz: Texas Should Be "Ground Zero" for Crypto Industry
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya