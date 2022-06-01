Meta Apes Debuts on BNB Application Sidechain (BAS), Releases Android Version

Meta Apes, a next-gen MMO strategy game that combines free-to-play and play-to-earn modules, is set to demonstrate the opportunities unlocked by Binance's sidechain for crypto games.

Meta Apes comes to BNB Application Sidechain (BAS), unveils Android version

According to the official announcement by its team, Meta Apes decentralized game has launched its mainnet on purpose-made distributed platform BNB Application Sidechain (BAS).

The gameplay of Meta Apes depicts a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has vanished and the entire globe is dominated by apes. Their clans are trying to compete with each other on the road to world domination.

The game is fueled by BNB Application Sidechain (BAS), a solution that allows blockchain developers to run their own networks in parallel with the BNB Chain mainnet.

Taylor Shim, business lead at Meta Apes, highlights that the game is focused on introducing GameFi to a large audience, even to crypto newbies and no-coiners:

Meta Apes was born out of this idea of creating a community-oriented game that offers both audiences something valuable - 1) an opportunity for the traditional gamers to earn & truly own their in-game assets and 2) a much more interactive and enjoyable experience to the blockchain gamers who are primarily looking to earn. Building on an application-focused sidechain helps us avoid a lot of the common issues seen in blockchain gaming like network congestion and giving us a lot more flexibility in terms of game design & tokenomics

Out-of-the-box solution for gaming developers: What is Ankr's gaming SDK?

Meta Apes game is developed using Ankr's software development kit (SDK) for decentralized games. It provides game studios and developers with everything required to deliver AAA games to blockchain platforms.

With Ankr's SDK, studios can convert veteran Web2 games to Web3 ones in a seamless manner with minimum effort. Also, with Ankr's SDK, developers can integrate multi-chain modules, crypto wallets, NFTs, crypto-to-fiat payment gateways and other popular mechanisms.

As per the statement of its team, it only took one month for Meta Apes to transfer its Web2 archutecture to the Web3 technical basis with Ankr's SDK.