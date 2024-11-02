Advertisement
AD

    Major Cardano Upgrade Is Set to Ship: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano's next major Chang iteration is set to go live
    Sat, 2/11/2024 - 13:30
    Major Cardano Upgrade Is Set to Ship: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano has released the first mainnet node capable of passing the Chang 2 inter-era hard fork. This new update, dubbed Cardano Node 10.11, contains several improvements to the governance system, including support for Stake Pool Operators' (SPO) delegation to predefined voting options and auto-abstain DRep votes.

    Advertisement

    What to expect in second phase of Chang hard fork

    According to an X post by Intersect, Cardano noted that the new update is taking the Layer-1 blockchain out of the technical bootstrapping phase and into full on-chain governance. This is a follow-up of the Chang hard fork upgrade designed to push Cardano into full decentralized governance.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Set for 42% Rally, But There's a Catch
    Fri, 11/01/2024 - 15:08
    Cardano (ADA) Set for 42% Rally, But There's a Catch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    It utilizes CIP-1694, which will terminate the current bootstrap governance phase. Notably, this decentralized governance began on Sept. 1 following the implementation of the first Chang hard fork upgrade. Alongside the latest node release are several improvements to the governance system. This includes support for SPO delegation to predefined voting options.

    There is also allowance for new Plutus primitives defined in CIP-0122, CIP-0123 and CIP-0127. The other improvements found alongside the Cardano Node 10.11 update involve the ledger, CLI, API and networking code bases.

    Here comes Cardano's Chang 2

    In anticipation of this Chang 2, two days ago, Cardano node v10 was prereleased for testing. This phase requires five governance actions to be successfully enacted on-chain. During this bootstrap phase of governance, the Interim Constitution Committee (ICC) and SPOs are required to vote accordingly.

    Related
    Cardano Founder Reveals Epic Bitcoin Plan: Details
    Sat, 10/26/2024 - 15:30
    Cardano Founder Reveals Epic Bitcoin Plan: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    DReps are exempted from the voting exercise during the hard fork process. Their input is only required after Chang #2 is enacted. After the bootstrap phase, the decision to upgrade will rest on the shoulders of SPOs. This category would need to meet the required threshold in addition to “Yes” votes from ICC. An upgrade cannot follow until then.

    This second phase of the Chang hard fork upgrade is scheduled for November.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 2, 2024 - 13:15
    Swiss Top Bank UBS Launches Ethereum-Based Fund
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 2, 2024 - 13:00
    BTC Reserves 6 Times Higher Than Stablecoins, Hinting New ATH
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Paribu Unveils Insights from the 2024 Cryptocurrency Awareness and Perception Survey
    Breaking Ground: Midnight to Launch the World’s First Deconstructed MMO on Aptos, Unveiling the Future of AA Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Major Cardano Upgrade Is Set to Ship: Details
    Swiss Top Bank UBS Launches Ethereum-Based Fund
    BTC Reserves 6 Times Higher Than Stablecoins, Hinting New ATH
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD