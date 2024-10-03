Advertisement
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Warns XRP Is Heading to Zero Against Bitcoin

    Alex Dovbnya
    Peter Brandt convinced that XRP price could end up being worth just couple of pennies if this bearish pattern plays out
    Thu, 3/10/2024 - 16:09
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Warns XRP Is Heading to Zero Against Bitcoin
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Peter Brandt, one of the most highly reputed commodity traders, has predicted that the price of the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency is going to plunge to zero against Bitcoin. 

    His doom-laden forecast is based on a head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern that spans 11 years.

    The 77-year-old chartist has warned that the completion of this pattern could render the XRP price virtually worthless. 

    XRP is currently trading at 0.00000861 BTC on the Bitstamp exchange. 

    In a separate post, Brandt predicted that the token will retain a value of roughly three pennies in U.S. terms. 

    According to CoinGecko data, XRP is changing hands at $0.52 after declining 11% over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency has been hit hard by the SEC's appeal.

    Brandt caustically joked that Ripple is the formal name of "RIP PPL OFF" in light of the company's latest predicament. 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse described the appeal as "infuriating," but he added that the company was determined to continue fighting.

    Brandt has always been vocal about his aversion toward the O.G. ("original gangster") altcoin.

    The prominent commodity trader also mentioned the "multi-year complex" H&S pattern in August, predicting that the XRP community will "slowly disappear to never be seen again" if the pattern in question ends up playing out. 

    In May, Brandt stated that XRP should be viewed as a security. "XRP should be considered a security. Eventually, it will be," Brandt said months before the SEC's appeal.

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

