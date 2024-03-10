Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 10

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is price of Ethereum (ETH) ready for correction?
Sun, 10/03/2024 - 14:50
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 10
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Some coins are already trading in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has grown by 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH might have set a local resistance level at $3,970. If the daily candle closes far from that mark, the drop is likely to continue to the support at $3,908. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of the main altcoin is once again trying to fix above the recently formed level of $3,940. If that happens, the rise may lead to a test of the important area of $4,000 shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bulls are not facing any pressure from bears despite the recent sharp growth. At the moment, one should focus on the nearest zone of $4,000.

Related
SHIB Price Prediction for March 9

If a breakout happens, it might be a prerequisite for a further upward move to $4,100-$4,200.

Ethereum is trading at $3,936 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu to $0.00005? SHIB Price Pattern Signals Bullish Momentum
2024/03/10 14:46
Shiba Inu to $0.00005? SHIB Price Pattern Signals Bullish Momentum
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ethereum (ETH) Fees Skyrocket as Dencun Upgrade Countdown Begins: What to Expect
2024/03/10 14:46
Ethereum (ETH) Fees Skyrocket as Dencun Upgrade Countdown Begins: What to Expect
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Hits ATH on Coinbase: It's More Important Than Price
2024/03/10 14:46
Bitcoin (BTC) Hits ATH on Coinbase: It's More Important Than Price
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Stablecoin Studio on Sui, S3, to Give Sui Developers Compliant Payment Processing Stablecoin Applications
Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, Receives Courtesy Visit From Gluwa
Top 5 AI Cryptocurrency Projects in 2024
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 10
Shiba Inu to $0.00005? SHIB Price Pattern Signals Bullish Momentum
Ethereum (ETH) Fees Skyrocket as Dencun Upgrade Countdown Begins: What to Expect
Show all