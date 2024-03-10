Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins are already trading in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has grown by 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH might have set a local resistance level at $3,970. If the daily candle closes far from that mark, the drop is likely to continue to the support at $3,908. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of the main altcoin is once again trying to fix above the recently formed level of $3,940. If that happens, the rise may lead to a test of the important area of $4,000 shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bulls are not facing any pressure from bears despite the recent sharp growth. At the moment, one should focus on the nearest zone of $4,000.

If a breakout happens, it might be a prerequisite for a further upward move to $4,100-$4,200.

Ethereum is trading at $3,936 at press time.