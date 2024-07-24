John Bollinger Issues Positive Litecoin Price Prediction, Samson Mow Slams ETH Ahead of Ethereum ETF Launch, SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 482%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Check out the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Legendary trader John Bollinger issues blockbuster Litecoin (LTC) price prediction

John Bollinger, prominent trading expert and creator of the Bollinger Bands, recently made a positive prediction for the Litecoin (LTC) price. It all started with an X user asking for Bollinger's opinion on LTC's monthly chart, to which the expert replied with a request to adjust the chart by setting the Y-axis slightly lower than the price low, while keeping the log scale. After the adjustments were made, the Litecoin price chart showed a tightening of the Bollinger Bands, indicating the low volatility on the market, which often results in significant price movement. Bollinger commented on the chart, saying that it seems "about time for LTC to wake up."

Samson Mow slams ETH ahead of Ethereum ETF launch

In a recent X post , Samson Mow, CEO at JAN3 and vocal Bitcoin supporter, criticized Ethereum's price performance. His statement occurred at a time when spot Ethereum ETFs are set to begin trading. Mow pointed to the fact that Ethereum "is performing abysmally,” hinting that the asset's price saw minor to no upward movement following the announcement of the approaching spot Ethereum ETF trading launch. As a reminder, Bitcoin's price reacted differently from Ethereum's when the SEC approved spot Bitcoin ETFs last January; right after the approval was announced, BTC saw a major surge of its price, even before the actual trading started.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) stays ahead with 482% burn rate surge