Advertisement
AD

    Japan’s MicroStrategy Continues Bitcoin Buying Spree

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Metaplanet has purchased more Bitcoin following a recent price surge
    Mon, 7/10/2024 - 5:58
    Japan’s MicroStrategy Continues Bitcoin Buying Spree
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Metaplanet, Japan's MicroStrategy, has purchased an additional 108.786 Bitcoin for roughly $6.7 million, according to a recent announcement by CEO Simon Gerovich.

    Advertisement

    The publicly traded company already holds $40.6 million worth of Bitcoin, according to recent data.

    Bitcoin is changing hands at $63,419 after adding 2.3% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  

    HOT Stories
    Japan’s MicroStrategy Continues Bitcoin Buying Spree
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hiding Enormous Potential, XRP Could Be Back, but There's Catch, Vital Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Averages Cross Coming
    Bitcoin Eyes $63K as Saylor Promotes "Piece of Cyberspace"
    'No One Knows Who Satoshi Is': Adam Back Ends HBO Hype

    The Tokyo-based investment advisor initially adopted a MicroStrategy-style Bitcoin investment strategy back in May.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Japanese Financial Giant Preparing for Approval of Bitcoin ETFs
    Fri, 07/26/2024 - 06:11
    Japanese Financial Giant Preparing for Approval of Bitcoin ETFs
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The shares of Metaplanet are up more than 10% following the most recent Bitcoin purchase. 

    Earlier this month, Gerovich predicted that every institution in the world would eventually end up having Bitcoin on its balance sheet. "It's not a matter of if, but when," he added.  

    Related
    Japanese Financial Giant SBI Spotlights Ripple Strategic Partnership
    Thu, 08/15/2024 - 15:49
    Japanese Financial Giant SBI Spotlights Ripple Strategic Partnership
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Recently, Metaplanet collaborated with SBI VC Trade, a subsidiary of Japanese financial behemoth SBI Group, for Bitcoin trading and custody. 

    According to a recent report by River Financial, businesses currently holds more than 3% of Bitcoin's total supply. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 7, 2024 - 7:57
    Here’s Why Bitcoin Might Experience Volatility During This Week
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Oct 7, 2024 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hiding Enormous Potential, XRP Could Be Back, but There's Catch, Vital Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Averages Cross Coming
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Web3 Dev Global Track: AlphaGen Gathering for Web3 Investors and Innovators
    Moongate Launches New Rewards Program and NFT Collection
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Here’s Why Bitcoin Might Experience Volatility During This Week
    Japan’s MicroStrategy Continues Bitcoin Buying Spree
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hiding Enormous Potential, XRP Could Be Back, but There's Catch, Vital Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Averages Cross Coming
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD