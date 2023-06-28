It's Official: FTX Is Going to Relaunch

Wed, 06/28/2023 - 13:18
article image
Arman Shirinyan
FTX is aiming at full relaunch, suggests WSJ
It's Official: FTX Is Going to Relaunch
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The tumultuous story of FTX, the international cryptocurrency exchange, is entering a new chapter. Following a controversial collapse in 2021, the company is gearing up to revive its flagship platform. It is a mammoth task indeed, considering the staggering $9 billion missing in customer funds and its tarnished reputation.

John J. Ray III, who took the helm during the company's bankruptcy proceedings in November, confirmed that FTX has commenced the process of rebooting the exchange. The team is now engaging with potential investors, exploring various structures, including joint ventures, for this purpose. A complete rebranding of FTX is also in the cards as part of this revival plan.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Is Commodity, Consensys Founder Says

Notably, there have been discussions around possible compensation for existing customers who were affected by the crisis. They may be offered stakes in the reorganized entity, providing a silver lining for those who lost out.

Related
FTX's SBF Fails to Get Criminal Charges Dismissed

Among potential backers, blockchain technology company Figure has expressed interest in supporting the FTX reboot. It previously attempted to acquire the rights to restart another failed crypto company, Celsius Network, but was outdone by a Fortress Investment Group-backed consortium.

One of the key hurdles is the recovery of the billions lost in customer funds. Unsurprisingly, this is proving to be a formidable challenge. An in-depth review of FTX's financial dealings unearthed questionable investment decisions, contributing to the enormous deficit in customer account balances.

Despite the obstacles, a successful reboot of FTX would be a more favorable outcome for its customers than a complete shutdown. Notably, one of the largest pools of assets that could be distributed to customers is FTT, FTX's in-house token. These tokens, which customers used to pay for transactions and trade on the platform, would lose their use cases and value without the exchange.

#FTX #Cryptocurrency exchange
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Half Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outflows as Shibarium Faces Uncertainty
06/28/2023 - 13:02
Half Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outflows as Shibarium Faces Uncertainty
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image MicroStrategy Buys 12,333 Bitcoin, Local Top for BTC Price?
06/28/2023 - 12:46
MicroStrategy Buys 12,333 Bitcoin, Local Top for BTC Price?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scores New Listing on This Japanese Trading Platform: Details
06/28/2023 - 12:40
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scores New Listing on This Japanese Trading Platform: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide