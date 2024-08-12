    io.net, NetMind.AI Announced Partnership for New AI Endeavors

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Two large-scale AI and ML innovative products entered into strategic long-term collaboration
    Mon, 12/08/2024 - 13:00
    io.net, NetMind.AI Announced Partnership for New AI Endeavors
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Sharing decentralized computational resources - GPU clasters - is in focus for the collaborating team. Both partners are sure that the partnership will boost the segment of AI applications on blockchain.

    io.net, NetMind.AI partnership kicks off in May

    According to a recent joint official announcement, io.net, a distributed compute network operator, and NetMind.AI, a decentralized AI platform for GPU resources aggregation, have entered into a tech cooperation program.

    This strategic partnership between io.net and NetMind.AI combines the strengths of both platforms to enhance capabilities through shared resources and strategic integration. 

    io.net will supply additional GPU power to NetMind.AI during peak demand times, boosting the computational resources available to NetMind's users. 

    Kai Zou, CEO of NetMind.AI, is excited by the upcoming advancement of his platform's performance with the new collaboration:

    This partnership with io.net allows us to offer even more computational power to our users. By combining our resources, we aim to reduce costs while providing high-performance computing power, aligning with our commitment to democratize AI development.

    At the same time, NetMind.AI will contribute its decentralized compute resources to io.net's network, advancing the opportunities of io.net’s distributed infrastructure.

    Unlocking new opportunities in AI models for developers and users

    io.net's CEO Ahmad Shadid also expects the new instruments of the AI and ML spheres to be released on joint infrastructure operated by the two partners:

    Collaborating with NetMind strengthens our ability to support a wide range of ML tasks. We're excited to work together to advance AI technologies and create new opportunities for developers and businesses.

    The partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing AI and ML technologies. 

    As both companies work toward integrating their systems and codeveloping new solutions, the focus will remain on opening up new possibilities for developers and organizations around the world.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

