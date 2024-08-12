io.net, NetMind.AI Announced Partnership for New AI Endeavors

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sharing decentralized computational resources - GPU clasters - is in focus for the collaborating team. Both partners are sure that the partnership will boost the segment of AI applications on blockchain.

io.net, NetMind.AI partnership kicks off in May

According to a recent joint official announcement, io.net, a distributed compute network operator, and NetMind.AI, a decentralized AI platform for GPU resources aggregation, have entered into a tech cooperation program.

Proud to present @ionet_official at @Solana #Breakpoint2023 yesterday! 🔥



Whether you're a GPU provider or an ML engineer - tune in for the live demonstration of the platform and join https://t.co/WLXlHkv6f1 now.



Watch the full video 🔽 pic.twitter.com/E1XsgJLJNu — io.net (@ionet) November 4, 2023

This strategic partnership between io.net and NetMind.AI combines the strengths of both platforms to enhance capabilities through shared resources and strategic integration.

io.net will supply additional GPU power to NetMind.AI during peak demand times, boosting the computational resources available to NetMind's users.

Kai Zou, CEO of NetMind.AI, is excited by the upcoming advancement of his platform's performance with the new collaboration:

This partnership with io.net allows us to offer even more computational power to our users. By combining our resources, we aim to reduce costs while providing high-performance computing power, aligning with our commitment to democratize AI development.

At the same time, NetMind.AI will contribute its decentralized compute resources to io.net's network, advancing the opportunities of io.net’s distributed infrastructure.

Unlocking new opportunities in AI models for developers and users

io.net's CEO Ahmad Shadid also expects the new instruments of the AI and ML spheres to be released on joint infrastructure operated by the two partners:

Collaborating with NetMind strengthens our ability to support a wide range of ML tasks. We're excited to work together to advance AI technologies and create new opportunities for developers and businesses.

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing AI and ML technologies.

As both companies work toward integrating their systems and codeveloping new solutions, the focus will remain on opening up new possibilities for developers and organizations around the world.