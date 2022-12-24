International Chess Federation (FIDE) Comes to Avalanche (AVAX) Blockchain: Details

Ava Labs, a Web3 organization overseeing the progress and promotion of the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain, scores a long-term partnership with FIDE to introduce blockchain solutions to the world of competitive international chess.

FIDE developing Web3 products on Avalanche: Check out major use cases

According to an official statement by the Avalanche (AVAX) team, the blockchain was chosen by FIDE as a technical platform for its upcoming on-chain applications for chess players. Avalanche-centric chess solutions will be used for transparent data processing, tamper-proof experience tracking and so on.

Chess Chain. This is massive. At least 500m chess players globally, and @FIDE_chess is working on Avalanche products with @avalabsofficial. Here are two ways (of MANY) this partnership can create massive value for the sport:



FIDE coordinates the operations of 200 national chess associations across the globe: it observes all major world tournaments, including the World Chess Championship and the Chess Olympiad. The development of online chess is of particular importance to FIDE, as 100 million out of 500 million chess players globally participate in online matches.

Avalanche's technical solutions will be primarily used for calculating official player ratings on-chain, sharing tournament data on-chain, demonstrating personalized experience through public services and so on.

Emil Sutovsky, CEO of FIDE, stresses that Ava Labs was chosen as FIDE's tech partner due to Avalanche's innovative and resource-efficient design:

We are excited to get into this project. Ava Labs is one of the leaders or rather driving forces behind on-chain technologies, while FIDE is constantly working on improving players' engagement and experience. Chess is a unique sport, and this cooperation will allow us to unify our community and strengthen the ties between players, clubs, federations and FIDE

As the next step of the new partnership, Avalanche aims at building a FIDE game explorer solely powered by on-chain data aggregated through Avalanche's smart contracts.

Ava Labs becomes 2022 World Rapid and Blitz Championships sponsor

Blockchain veteran Emin Gün Sirer, CEO of Ava Labs, is excited by the opportunities the new collaboration unlocks for chess and crypto enthusiasts worldwide:

The possibilities created by bringing chess on-chain are about as limitless as the game of chess itself. We are thrilled to welcome FIDE to the Avalanche community and ushering chess into a new era together. On Avalanche, players all over the world will experience chess like never before

The partnership will be unveiled officially on the 2022 World Rapid and Blitz Championships that kick off in Almaty, Kazakhstan, tomorrow on Dec. 25, 2022.

Ava Labs will be a sponsor of FIDE's chess tournaments. It is also going to onboard tournament prize pools that can be publicly raised on-chain.