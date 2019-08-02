English
Español
Yuri Molchan

ICONLOOP to Be Officially Used by Seoul Authorities for Their DLT Governance Team

The ICON team reports that their platform now will be officially used by the DLT team of the Seoul metropolitan government, meant to trial blockchain public services
ICONLOOP to Be Officially Used by Seoul Authorities for Their DLT Governance Team
Contents

The DLT governance team working under the Metropolitan Government of Seoul has received mobile appointment letters from the authorities issued by the ICON platform. From now on, ICON will be used for recording documentation in the open ledger, fighting against document falsification, etc.

Government agencies along with supporting ones are going to be the first to use ICON both in their private and public DLT systems.

ICON-issued letters of appointment

Any member of the Blockchain Governance Team of the Seoul government can issue and view these letters on their mobile phone. In order to create such a letter and input their name and ID number, a member of this team has to accept terms and conditions. The records of issuing such letters will be kept on the public ICON ledger, so falsifying them or issuing a fake one will be impossible.

ICON tracker will help to ensure these letters are fully authentic.

Seoul Blockchain Governance team

In autumn 2018, the Metropolitan Government of Seoul set up its local Blockchain Governance Team, which is meant to supply administration services via blockchain for the city within several public industries.

The team is made up of around one hundred citizens, including university students, business representatives, software developers, etc. The team intends to perform a trial operation by providing administrative services via blockchain and collect feedback as well as provide recommendations for further operations during the period between January 2019 and December 2020.

The aforementioned services will include integration of mileage points, services for holders of citizenship cards, authenticating documents online, helping part-time workers protect their rights, etc.

The Seoul government chose ICONLOOP as the blockchain platform for this purpose.

Yuri Molchan

Trezor Struggles with Google over Fake Trezor Sites That Suck Money out of Customers

Trezor addresses its community, speaking of the recently occurred phishing attacks when culprits acted under the names of Trezor and their partners, raising money
Trezor Struggles with Google over Fake Trezor Sites That Suck Money out of Customers
On its official blog, the Trezor Wallet team has spoken to their community, discussing the phishing attacks that have taken place recently. In the course of these actions, the culprits used the brand name of Trezor and their affiliated partners. The wallet team states that they have found several sites working under the names of their online store and other Trezor sites or companies that resell Trezor storage devices.

Google’s role in the story

Back in the spring of 2018, several Internet giants – Facebook, Twitter and Google – blacklisted all adverts to do with crypto coins or ICOs, explaining this by their desire to fight illegal players and protect investors. This laid a negative seal on numerous legal crypto startups and platforms. Trezor was among them.

However, despite the ban, Google search began to show fake Trezor sites that phished data and money from the community. The real wallet team immediately got in touch with Google, sending the IT behemoth numerous requests and explaining the situation.

Still, it took Google over three months to respond to Trezor’s requests. Phishing Trezor sites even managed to launch a paid marketing campaign, thus raising their sites in search results.

The Trezor team was unable to do the same due to the ban implemented by Google.

The battle rages on

The Trezor team assures that with the help of Google they have succeeded in taking down the majority of the malicious sites going under the Trezor brand name. The platform is collaborating with search engines and social media to have the remaining fake Trezor sites eliminated as quickly as possible. Google’s abuse team is also part of this collaboration.

Trezor reminds its customers that the original wallet team will never demand them to send their seed phrase, and encourages clients to deal with only the official website of the company or with its verified partners.

Alex Morris

Ripple Teams Up with Major Bank. Price Pump Incoming?

Ripple continues to assert its dominance in the Gulf region with its latest major partnership
Ripple Teams Up with Major Bank. Price Pump Incoming?
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) has announced a partnership with Ripple. Thus, ABK customers will be able to seamlessly perform cross-border payments in a matter of minutes.

ABK is integrating RippleNet  

The bank has just joined the RippleNet network that already exceeds more than 400 customers in more than 40 countries. Ripple’s enterprise-level Blockchain solution will be utilized to improve the bank’s existing services.

According to ABK’s Somnath Menon, the tie-up will make these services more convenient for their customers. ABK doesn’t want to lag behind other banking institutions as smart technologies continue to disrupt the financial industry. Ripple’s managing director Navin Gupta is also excited about the partnership that will allow the bank to bolster its streaming.

Ripple’s expansion in the Gulf region   

Back in December, U.Today reported about the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) rolling out its own RippleNet-powered remittance service for bolstering its cross-border payments. The Kuwait Finance House (KFH) also started trialing Ripple’s xRapid in December.

The Gulf region, despite adopting a hawkish stance towards cryptocurrencies, has recognized the importance of Blockchain in the financial industry.

Yuri Molchan

JP Morgan Launching JPM Coin, Even Though Jamie Dimon Keeps Calling Bitcoin Fraud

JPM Coin intends to be used for fast transactions to do with the wholesale payments business, thus getting to be the first crypto issued by a US banking giant
JP Morgan Launching JPM Coin, Even Though Jamie Dimon Keeps Calling Bitcoin Fraud
On Feb 14, CNBC has reported that JP Morgan, one of the world’s major banks, is about to launch its own crypto token dubbed JPM Coin.

JP Morgan is rushing into the ‘crypto fraud’

The launch of the coin is happening despite the CEO of the bank, Jamie Dimon, being a long-time critic of Bitcoin. In autumn 2018, he stated that the ‘Bitcoin bubble has burst’.

The trial launch of the new bank-issued coin is about to take place in several months. The purpose of the token, as is of many of those previously launched in the market, is making payments that would take instants to reach the recipient.

Apparently, the heavyweight of the banking industry is worried about the impact crypto coins are beginning to have on the financial industry over time, especially Ripple, which has gotten itself quite a few big-name partners — including major global banks — over the course of 2018.

Regular bank transfers take from one to several days to complete compared to virtual coins, which literary take a few minutes.

Prior attempts to prevent the use of crypto

Currently, JP Morgan has its own blockchain division, and they are admitting that the DLT and cryptocurrencies are much more efficient and must be integrated into the bank’s work.

It is worth noting that in 2018, JP Morgan and a couple of other major banks banned the use of credit card payments for purchasing crypto in order to protect their customers. Goldman Sachs voiced their intention to launch a BTC trading desk, but later on gave up that idea due to the continuous bearish market.

How JPM Coin will work

The new token will be based on a similar principle as stablecoins. Each JPM Coin will be backed by a US dollar, which should ensure its stability. Customers will receive coins after they put dollars into their accounts.

After the necessary operations with the bank’s crypto are completed, the lender will destroy electronic coins and let the customers have their dollars back.

Alex Morris

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Criticizes JPMorgan’s Cryptocurrency

Ripple CEO explained why bankcoins would’t work two years before JPMorgain’s unexpended foray into the cryptocurrency sector
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Criticizes JPMorgan’s Cryptocurrency
America’s leading bank JPMorgan has stirred a substantial amount of buzz with its newly launched cryptocurrency JPCoin. As you probably guessed, Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of crypto juggernaut Ripple, is not a fan.

The inevitable comparisons

The coin has already been hailed as the next Bitcoin by multiple media outlets, but the Ripple comparisons were also imminent. According to Delphi Digital’s Tom Shaughnessy, JPMorgan’s latest foray into crypto poses a major threat to Ripple, the crypto startup that strives to replace SWIFT as a solution for cross-border payments. JPCoin will potentially bring more stability to the market since it’s a dollar-pegged coin.

Brad Garlinghouse is not impressed

However, Garlinghouse is still certain that bank coins are not the answer. He addressed the issue two years ago, claiming that multiple banks would start issuing their own stablecoins with their own set of rules.        

While JPMorgan moves more than $5 trln in wholesale payments, it’s still a closed system. RippleNet connects more than 200 banking insitutions. As reported by U.Today, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) was the latest bank to join the pack.

Yuri Molchan

Unauthorized Mining: Indonesian Student Busted for Minting BTC, XMR on School PCs Through Hidden Software

The other day, South Korean police detained a 22-year-old student who had used nearly 30 college computers for mining Bitcoin and Monero with no official permission
Unauthorized Mining: Indonesian Student Busted for Minting BTC, XMR on School PCs Through Hidden Software
Cases when employees of various companies, police or scientific institutions used local equipment for unauthorized cryptomining were frequently on the news in 2018.

Now, the news is about a college attendee and the local PCs that he decided to take advantage of for cryptocurrency mining.

College computers equipped with hidden mining software

The Korea Herald reports that a 22-year-old person from Indonesia was arrested the other day for conducting unauthorized cryptomining on nearly thirty computers in the common room of a local college.

The culprit utilized a program called Honeyminer and mined Monero (XMR) and Bitcoin (BTC) for several days in late January.

A judge of the local district court released a warrant for his arrest.

The illegal college miner

The man’s name has not been disclosed, but it has been revealed that he came to the college five years ago and continued his studies until he was expelled in autumn 2018. After that, he installed the hidden mining software in the local computer room.

He was arrested over the weekend in the city of Ulsan. The police have yet to clarify if he had managed to mint any BTC or XMR and what was the damage he made to the college computers.

