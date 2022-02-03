Here Is a Key Sign to Watch for a Bitcoin Price Breakout, Per Santiment

Here is a key sign to watch for a breakout in Bitcoin price, according to Santiment

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

On-chain analytics firm Santiment suggests a key sign to watch for a breakout in the Bitcoin price in one of its latest tweets. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market faced selling pressure earlier, with the BTC price touching lows of $36,634 on Feb. 3.

🥳 The ratio of positive vs. negative comments about #Bitcoin across #crypto social platforms had its second most positive week in three months. And like the last time, #crypto markets have dropped. Look for crowd fear & impatience as the breakout sign. 🚦 https://t.co/hMrLhutyef pic.twitter.com/E4aiRWV0au February 3, 2022

In the prior week, Bitcoin steadily rose as it rebounded from lows of $32,933 reached on Jan. 24. Trader sentiment quickly flipped positive as bullish calls increased. Santiment noted a spike in its positive/negative sentiment indicator as calls across crypto social platforms had their second most positive week in three months.

Bitcoin's journey above $39,000 was short-lived, however, following a price rejection. Santiment believes that traders' sentiment flip to strongly positive was rather premature, resulting in a market drop. The inverse correlation between sentiment and prices remains as the on-chain analytics platform notes that Crowd Fear & Impatience might be a key breakout sign for the Bitcoin price.

Altcoins likewise down

At the time of publication, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin, is changing hands at $37,017. Bitcoin is down 3.5% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum, the largest altcoin, was trading at $2,668, off 3.14% for the same period.

In broader cryptocurrency markets, most alternative cryptocurrencies, otherwise known as altcoins, were also in the red. At the time of publication, Solana (SOL,- 9.60%), The Sandbox (SAND, -8.19%) and Kusama (KSM, -8.28%) were significantly down, based on data from CoinMarketCap.

Solana is trading down after a "potential exploit" of more than 120,000 ETH (nearly $326 million in total) were discovered on cross-chain bridge Wormhole.