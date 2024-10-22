GT Protocol Caps Successful Q3, 2024, Scores Major Partnerships

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Amid another wave of interest in artificial intelligence (AI) and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), GT Protocol, an innovative AI infrastructure producer for the Web3 investments, trading and portfolio management segments, builds a diverse ecosystem of partnerships and integrations.

GT Protocol hits major achievements; GTAI scores “top gainer” status

GT Protocol, a cutting edge platform tasked with development of AI-powered infrastructure solutions for digital assets trading and investing, hit a number of product growth milestones in Q3, 2024.

💫Simplify Your Crypto Journey With GT AI💫



Managing your crypto portfolio shouldn’t be complicated. GT AI makes it easy with:



✅ Conversational interface

✅ Metamask & Binance wallet integration

✅ Personalized investment recommendations

✅ Seamless access to DeFi and staking pic.twitter.com/xBNU2VH9Lr — GT Protocol (@GT_Protocol) October 10, 2024

GT Protocol opened the year of 2024 by completing incubation and launching its GTAI utility token via ChainGPT Pad. Leveraging ChainGPT’s launchpad and incubator, which focuses on merging blockchain and AI, GT Protocol finalized its community token launch and raised additional funds to fuel the project’s sustainable growth.

Advertisement

Among several major product upgrades, GT Protocol introduced its now-signature AI-driven execution layer to make investment strategies more resource-efficient and speed-optimized.

The project bolstered its Web3 investing platform with an AI-powered Telegram bot, allowing users to manage their portfolios easily, and debuted a new risk management tool to switch between long and short positions automatically. Other updates include integrations with leading wallet providers OKX and Binance, granting holders access to asset management and trading within the GT Protocol app.

With continuous testing and upgrades, advanced AI tooling by GT Protocol is becoming smarter every day and can now extract precise, real-time information from across the web with unmatched accuracy.

After its successful debut on tier-1 centralized exchanges, GTAI token jumped into the “top performer” category thanks to stressed interest from the community, developers, investors and AI enthusiasts.

More benefits and utility for GTAI token community

Also, GT Protocol is aggressively expanding its ecosystem of partnerships. In Q3, 2024, only, it entered into strategic alliances with TRON, DAO Maker, Avalanche, CertiK and Kima. The new collaborations strengthened the most impressive features of GT Protocol's offering and introduced the product to a new generation of users.

Peter Ionov, CEO of GT Protocol, is excited by the vision of his team and the milestones it has accomplished so far:

It’s a really exciting time at GT Protocol right now with all our recent developments, and we are eager to maintain this momentum and continue expanding our platform to provide value for our community. We’re grateful for all the positive feedback and support we’ve received from our growing community as our platform and token activity increase. Our community will be overjoyed to know that we have a lot more in the pipeline including an integration with Ethereum to expand our platform’s functionality.

To support its recent growth and community expansion, GT Protocol took part in several strategic marketing initiatives. This includes GTAI holders receiving exclusive points in the AI-powered DePIN Shieldeum’s airdrop.

GT Protocol also plans to conduct massive airdrops of its token for CoinMarketCap users to boost its audience and brand recognition.