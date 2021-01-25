Grayscale to Match Any Donation in February to CoinCenter Non-Profit

According to Mr. Neeraj Agrawal of CoinCenter, Grayscale Investments has taken the torch from top-tier exchange Kraken that supported the crypto non-profit two years ago.

Grayscale donates $1,000,000, matches every donation in February

Grayscale's Michael Sonnenshein has informed his followers that his firm donates $1,000,000 to CoinCenter, leading crypto advocacy think tank. Also, another million is allocated for the "Join the match" campaign. Within this framework, Grayscale will redouble every donation from persons and businesses made in February 2021.

Explaining the rationale behind this donation, Mr. Sonnenshein stressed that it was CoinCenter that played a crucial role in blocking the draconian FinCEN proposal on "self-hosted" wallet regulation.

Also, educating policymakers about crypto and the opportunities it brings is a very important mission that is "in everyone's interest." Thus, he invites all people in the industry to join Grayscale's initiative.

At press time, the first donations to the "Join the match" campaign have been made by seasoned Bitcoin (BTC) evangelist and educator Peter McCormack and high-tech investing veterans Union Square Ventures.

CoinCenter helps crypto to tackle policy and legal issues

Mr. Agrawal reported that all donations will go to regular operations and to company reserves. The support from industry actors will help Coincenter to continue its mission of creating a better legal and political environment for blockchain development:

Working to educate policymakers about how this technology works and fending off bad policy is made that much easier knowing the community has our back.

Publishing in-depth academic research from respected academics and experts and training media and politicians are core practices for CoinCenter.

Two years ago, a similar campaign led by Kraken centralized crypto exchange giant allowed CoinCenter to raise $1,200,000.