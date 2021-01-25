Grayscale to Match Any Donation in February to CoinCenter Non-Profit

News
Mon, 01/25/2021 - 15:46
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Grayscale Investments announces massive donation to well-known crypto-focused non-profit
Grayscale to Match Any Donation in February to CoinCenter Non-Profit
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

According to Mr. Neeraj Agrawal of CoinCenter, Grayscale Investments has taken the torch from top-tier exchange Kraken that supported the crypto non-profit two years ago.

Grayscale donates $1,000,000, matches every donation in February

Grayscale's Michael Sonnenshein has informed his followers that his firm donates $1,000,000 to CoinCenter, leading crypto advocacy think tank. Also, another million is allocated for the "Join the match" campaign. Within this framework, Grayscale will redouble every donation from persons and businesses made in February 2021.

Grayscale donates $1,000,000 to CoinCenter
Image via Twitter

Explaining the rationale behind this donation, Mr. Sonnenshein stressed that it was CoinCenter that played a crucial role in blocking the draconian FinCEN proposal on "self-hosted" wallet regulation.

Also, educating policymakers about crypto and the opportunities it brings is a very important mission that is "in everyone's interest." Thus, he invites all people in the industry to join Grayscale's initiative.

At press time, the first donations to the "Join the match" campaign have been made by seasoned Bitcoin (BTC) evangelist and educator Peter McCormack and high-tech investing veterans Union Square Ventures.

CoinCenter helps crypto to tackle policy and legal issues

Mr. Agrawal reported that all donations will go to regular operations and to company reserves. The support from industry actors will help Coincenter to continue its mission of creating a better legal and political environment for blockchain development:

Working to educate policymakers about how this technology works and fending off bad policy is made that much easier knowing the community has our back.

Publishing in-depth academic research from respected academics and experts and training media and politicians are core practices for CoinCenter.

Two years ago, a similar campaign led by Kraken centralized crypto exchange giant allowed CoinCenter to raise $1,200,000.

#Cryptocurrency Regulation
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image XRP Dips Below $0.30 as Coinbase Suspends Trading
News
01/19/2021 - 19:07

XRP Dips Below $0.30 as Coinbase Suspends Trading

Alex Dovbnya
article image Grayscale Acquires $300 Million in Bitcoin in 24 Hours
News
01/21/2021 - 11:51

Grayscale Acquires $300 Million in Bitcoin in 24 Hours

Yuri Molchan
article image Public Company Dumps Millions Worth of Bitcoin Due to Fake Double-Spend News
News
01/22/2021 - 15:01

Public Company Dumps Millions Worth of Bitcoin Due to Fake Double-Spend News

Alex Dovbnya