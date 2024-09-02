GPT Protocol Mainnet Kicks Off to Revolutionize AI in Web3 and Beyond

Advertisement

The launch of the mainnet Aug. 22, 2024, marks a historical event for GPT Protocol, Web4 and all other AI stakeholders. The launch of the mainnet puts GPT Protocol and the GPT token (already available on Uniswap DEX and MEXC Global CEX) closer to the vision of enabling a widely adopted and fully decentralized AI ecosystem that encompasses all the infrastructure-based needs for AI, from on-chain large language model (LLM) training to efficiently allocating compute resources for AI models.

Enabling a dynamic ecosystem for unprecedented innovation and the transition of Web 2.0 AI migrating on-chain enabling Web4 all within a self-sustaining AI ecosystem. With this foundational infrastructure now fully operational, the potential for advancing AI in a decentralized and secure manner is truly boundless.

GPT Protocol reinvents future of AI with its self-sustainable mainnet

The mainnet is designed to provide the infrastructure for the next generation of AI applications within a fully decentralized environment. GPT chain is the first blockchain to publish “Prompts and Responses” from large language models on-chain. Laying the foundation for the future of AI, the innovative approach of GPT Protocol ensures infrastructure that is decentralized, transparent, censorship-resistant, secure, efficient and highly scalable.

By removing the current restrictions that bear centralized AI applications, GPT Protocol enables an ecosystem for unhindered innovation and exponential growth of AI technology.

GPT Protocol is built atop a Layer-2 solution leveraging the Polygon CDK, designed with the intention of enabling high scalability and mass adoption of on-chain AI applications. The combination of the fast and scalable Polygon CDK and an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) framework enables AI infrastructure that is both able to handle the intensive computing requirements of AI while maintaining a developer-friendly platform that already has a large user base and community.

Listed below are the core pillars of the protocol's ecosystem that enable GPT Protocol to be a pioneering platform:

Polygon CDK integration: The foundation of GPT Protocol is its integration with Polygon CDK, which enables the platform to operate efficiently and securely at scale. This makes the chain ideally suited for the rapid development and deployment of AI applications.

Full EVM compatibility: As the first AI chain on the EVM, GPT Protocol ensures that developers can leverage existing tools and ecosystems with ease, enhancing interoperability across blockchain networks and leveraging the most widely used framework.

Zk-enabled technology: The integration of zero-knowledge (zk) technology further strengthens the chain's privacy and security, making GPT Chain a leading choice for developers aiming to build secure, decentralized AI applications.

World-first innovations: By being the first to publish "Prompts and Responses" from LLMs on-chain, GPT Protocol opens up new possibilities for transparency and collaboration in AI development.

This stack of tech developments makes GPT Protocol a game-changer in lowering the entry barrier for end-user AI applications.

GPT Protocol enables new token economy with mainnet launch

The mainnet is a game-changer for developers and innovators looking to build and scale AI applications within a decentralized framework. It enables the launch of AI-driven tokens, and fosters the formation of new token pairs with other protocols.

This new AI token economy is forecast to drive significant total value locked (TVL) to GPT Chain. Enabling other projects to commoditize the value of their niche within the AI landscape, while GPT Protocol commoditized the entire Web4 ecosystem with the GPT token. Enabling a new era of AI innovation, GPT Protocol is pushing the boundaries of what's possible with a decentralized and incentivized ecosystem.

Looking ahead into future developments

Following the successful start of mainnet operations, the GPT Protocol team shared some milestones it is going to accomplish in the coming months.

Launch of the NeuraSwap DEX : In partnership with the team at ApeBond (formerly ApeSwap), GPT Protocol is launching the industry’s first DEX for AI-related tokens.

: In partnership with the team at ApeBond (formerly ApeSwap), GPT Protocol is launching the industry’s first DEX for AI-related tokens. Powering interchain interoperability : With plans to expand GPT Protocol's products to be multichain, the protocol is allowing for broader adoption and increased utility across different blockchains.

: With plans to expand GPT Protocol's products to be multichain, the protocol is allowing for broader adoption and increased utility across different blockchains. Upcoming partnerships: The launch of the mainnet now enables and incentivizes developers of AI applications to build atop the chain. Developers are able to leverage the chain to access new growth and new innovation that was previously not possible.

Besides these upgrades, the team is going to stay focused on community engagement, tech progress and more collaborations within the global Web3 ecosystem.

To experiment with GPT Protocol and become part of the developer community interacting with the newly-launched mainnet, the team encourages developers to try the sequencer, check out the explorer by Blockscout, leverage the public RPC endpoint and transfer value via an on-chain bridge.



These links are essential tools for developers and users to fully engage with GPT Protocol and leverage all the opportunities that it presents.