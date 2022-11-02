Former Ripple CTO Teases New Project That Will Use XRP

Wed, 11/02/2022 - 06:30
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The former Ripple CTO Stefan Thomas is working on an XRP-powered micropayment network
Former Ripple CTO Teases New Project That Will Use XRP
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Coil CEO Stefan Thomas has taken to Twitter to announce that he is working on a peer-to-peer micropayments network.

It would initially use the XRP cryptocurrency for settling transactions, but Thomas claims that there are plans to add Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other cryptocurrencies in the future. 

The former Ripple CTO claims that this is his most ambitious project since he wrote his own Bitcoin implementation called BitcoinJS. 

Related
Twitter Drama Increased Dogecoin’s Volatility, Analyst Says

Thomas, one of the earliest adopters of Bitcoin, joined Ripple all the way in 2012 when the company was still just a small startup. Thomas joined Ripple as a senior engineer who was responsible for working on Ripple Client, the implementation of the company’s first client application. In June 2013, he was appointed as Ripple’s chief technology officer. 

The San Francisco-based programmer left Ripple back in 2018 to focus on Coil, a web monetization platform supported by Ripple. 

As reported by U.Today, the German-based programmer appeared in the spotlight in January 2021 after he told the New York Times that he couldn’t access his cryptocurrency wallet containing about $220 million. He had spent nearly a decade unsuccessfully attempting to gain access to the wallet to no avail. Thomas's story has become a cautionary tale for those who want to self-custody their cryptocurrencies. 

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Breaking: Largest Cryptocurrency Options Exchange Deribit Suffers $28 Million Hack
11/02/2022 - 07:27
Breaking: Largest Cryptocurrency Options Exchange Deribit Suffers $28 Million Hack
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Whales Move Whopping 975.1 Million Tokens: Details
11/02/2022 - 03:17
XRP Whales Move Whopping 975.1 Million Tokens: Details
Wahid PessarlayWahid Pessarlay
related image Celsius Network Faces “Ponzi Scheme” Investigation, WSJ
11/02/2022 - 01:18
Celsius Network Faces “Ponzi Scheme” Investigation, WSJ
Wahid PessarlayWahid Pessarlay