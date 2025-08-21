Finestel: Versatile Toolset for Asset Managers

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is fast, complex, and always on. For professionals handling multiple accounts or managing client portfolios, using a single bot or exchange interface is rarely enough. That’s where Finestel comes in.

Launched in 2021, it was the first software to combine trading automation with client and business management tools, making it especially relevant for asset managers and trading teams.

In this overview, we’ll cover what Finestel is, its key features, the pros and cons, and who it’s best suited for.

What is Finestel?

Finestel is an enterprise-grade SaaS. Unlike single-purpose bots or trading dashboards, it was built from the start for professionals managing multiple accounts. The focus is not only on bulk trade execution but also on managing portfolios, clients, and business operations within the same system.

Trading automation

Automation is a central feature of Finestel. The platform offers several tools for automating strategies execution across multiple exchange accounts:

Copy Trading Bot (Trade Copier): This tool mirrors trades from a master account to multiple connected accounts in real time. By adjusting order sizes proportionally.

This tool mirrors trades from a master account to multiple connected accounts in real time. By adjusting order sizes proportionally. Signal Bot: Designed for traders who rely on market alerts or third-party inputs, this bot can process signals from sources like Telegram, social media, or custom scripts and automatically execute corresponding trades.

Designed for traders who rely on market alerts or third-party inputs, this bot can process signals from sources like Telegram, social media, or custom scripts and automatically execute corresponding trades. TradingView Bot: This bot integrates with TradingView, enabling users to convert chart-based strategies and PineScript alerts into live trades. It extends the reach of technical analysis by automating responses across multiple exchanges.

This bot integrates with TradingView, enabling users to convert chart-based strategies and PineScript alerts into live trades. It extends the reach of technical analysis by automating responses across multiple exchanges. Telegram Bot: A more specialized tool that executes trades based on signals received through Telegram, commonly used by signal providers.

Unified trading terminal

Beyond automation, Finestel provides a trading terminal that consolidates activity across multiple exchange accounts. Through API connections, traders can manage positions, execute orders, and monitor portfolios from a single interface. Execution speeds of under half a second aim to reduce delays and market slippage. This unified environment is designed to replace the need for switching between multiple exchange dashboards.

White-label solutions

Image by Finestel

For asset managers and businesses, Finestel extends its services into white-labeling. This option allows organizations to launch branded autotrading platforms powered by Finestel’s infrastructure.

White-label features include customizable dashboards, branded domains, and tailored user interfaces. These platforms integrate tools for client management, such as portfolio tracking, analytics dashboards, and automated reporting, as well as billing systems that support subscription fees, performance-based revenue models, and both fiat and cryptocurrency payments.

Some setups also incorporate multi-level marketing (MLM) software to support referral-based business structures.

Portfolio and risk management

Finestel’s system incorporates real-time portfolio tracking and reporting tools. Asset managers can monitor client performance, track profits and losses, and adjust strategies based on live data.

Risk management features, such as customizable trade sizes, stop-loss and take-profit settings, and slippage tolerances, help tailor strategies to varying risk profiles.

Exchange integrations and expansion plans

Currently, Finestel connects with major exchanges, including Binance, Binance US, Bybit, KuCoin, OKX, Gate, Bitget, and Coinbase. This coverage allows traders to diversify across platforms without having to manage each exchange separately. Integration includes support for both spot and futures markets, widening the scope of possible strategies.

Looking forward, Finestel is extending beyond crypto. Planned integrations with MT4 and MT5 will bring forex trading into the same platform. This expansion is aimed at asset managers who operate across multiple asset classes.

Reliability and support

To support round-the-clock markets, the platform emphasizes operational reliability, reporting 99.9% uptime, and offering continuous support. These measures are intended to ensure stability in trade execution and minimize downtime, factors that are critical in fast-moving markets where missed trades can have significant consequences.