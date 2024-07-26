    Famous Short-Seller Who Called Crypto "Complete Fraud" Gets Charged with Fraud

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    An activist short seller, who once called crypto "compete fraud," has been charged with fraud
    Fri, 26/07/2024 - 12:19
    Famous Short-Seller Who Called Crypto "Complete Fraud" Gets Charged with Fraud
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Citron Research founder Andrew Left, who is known as one of the most prominent activist short-sellers, has been charged with conducting a $20 million fraud scheme by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 

    Advertisement

    Federal prosecutors allege that the famed short-seller manipulated the prices of various stocks with his pieces of advice.

    Left allegedly earned $16 million after reversing positions in these stocks after they experienced volatility due to his recommendations. 

    HOT Stories
    Former Binance CEO CZ Case Sees Unexpected Turn: Details
    'This Is How Bitcoin Works': Samson Mow Shares Surprising Explanation
    Elon Musk's X Removes Bitcoin Hashmoji, Community Left Buzzing
    Ryoshi and Shytoshi Kusama’s Crucial Roles Explained by SHIB Team

    On one occasion, for instance, the defendants immediately started selling a target stock after it hit $28 despite previously claiming that they would keep their long position until $65. The agency alleges that Left personally bragged about the effectiveness of his statements to colleagues when it comes to persuading market participants. He said that it was like "taking candy from a baby."

    Related
    Scaramucci: GameStop Should Buy Bitcoin
    Fri, 06/07/2024 - 15:10
    Scaramucci: GameStop Should Buy Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The complaint also alleges that Left was targeting retail investors since they were less informed. 

    The SEC claims that Citron Research was misleadingly portrayed as an independent outlet by Left despite the fact that he had had compensation arrangements with various hedge funds. Moreover, Citrol Capital, which was touted to be a successful hedge fund by Left, never actually had any outside investors. The SEC claims that it merely served as a vehicle for trading his own money.     

    Cintron Research, which was originally founded as Stock.Lemon in 2001, gained prominence by publishing opinions about controversial stocks that Left thought were overvalued or borderline fraudulent. In early 2020, he briefly became the most hated man in the investment community after shorting the GameStop stock, which later experienced a massive retail-driven short-squeeze.  

    As reported by U.Today, Left called crypto "complete fraud" in 2022.  

    #Cryptocurrency Crime
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Massive Dogecoin (DOGE) Selling Pressure Skyrocketing: What's Happening?
    Jul 26, 2024 - 12:52
    Massive Dogecoin (DOGE) Selling Pressure Skyrocketing: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Key SHIB Metric Collapses Despite 5% SHIB Price Recovery
    Jul 26, 2024 - 12:28
    Key SHIB Metric Collapses Despite 5% SHIB Price Recovery
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu Holders Receive Crucial Warnings on These Two Things: Details
    Jul 26, 2024 - 12:23
    Shiba Inu Holders Receive Crucial Warnings on These Two Things: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Finnovex Middle East 2024: Beyond Boundaries – Reinventing Finance Through Hyper Connected Ecosystems in the Middle East
    India Digital Financefrontier: Fintech Unleashed
    MEET48 "2024 GIPR2" Voting Event Final Results on August 3rd, Ranking Top on DappBay and DappRadar
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Massive Dogecoin (DOGE) Selling Pressure Skyrocketing: What's Happening?
    Key SHIB Metric Collapses Despite 5% SHIB Price Recovery
    Famous Short-Seller Who Called Crypto "Complete Fraud" Gets Charged with Fraud
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD