Ethereum Is Now Worth More Than Finance Giant Mastercard

The market cap of Ethereum has surpassed that of finance giant Mastercard

Ethereum, the largest altcoin, keeps setting new peaks throughout the day, logging a new all-time high of $3,293 at 5:12 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.

Image by tradingview.com

At nearly $380 billion, Ether's market cap has already surpassed that of financial giant Mastercard.

Notably, the company was one of the participants in the $65 million investment round of software development firm ConsenSys that was announced last month.

Bitcoin trumped Mastercard back in November when it was trading at around $18,000. In March, the leading cryptocurrency went on to surpass the cumulative value of Mastercard and Visa after it hit $61,700.

The flagship cryptocurrency's rally has since hit the pause button, with its market share now slipping well below the pivotal 50 percent mark.