Ethereum continues rallying, reaching the second all-time high today

The second largest cryptocurrency, ETH, exceeded the $3,000 mark earlier today, setting a new all-time high.

Just now, it surged above $3,140 on the Binance exchange, as the rally of the asset continues.

The worth of ETH its cofounder Vitalik Buterin now stores in his ETH address equals more than $1 billion in fiat.

This makes him the youngest cryptocurrency billionaire.