Ether Hits $3,000 as Vitalik Buterin Officially Becomes Billionaire. Is $10,500 Possible?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Leading altcoin Ether surpassed $3,000 for the first time at 1:38 a.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin now holds over $1 billion worth of ETH in his main address, which he disclosed back in October 2018. The 27-year-old visionary also owns some other tokens.

Buterin has some other undisclosed addresses on top of this main one, but he claimed that they were "quite small."

Nevertheless, his official wallet already makes him the second-youngest self-made billionaire (behind only Luminar Technologies CEO Austin Russell).



Russell replaced makeup mogul Kylie Jenner after she was removed by Forbes last year because of her family’s riches.

Fundstrat says Ether could hit $10,500

Ether is up a whopping 316 percent in 2021, significantly outperforming Bitcoin.

In spite of its stellar gains, Fundstrat believes that it has much more room to run. Tom Lee’s market research firm continues to stand by its prediction that Ether could hit $10,500, according to its recent research note.