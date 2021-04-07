Ethereum Gets 231 Million Views on YouTube, Surpassing Bitcoin and All Other Crypto

Wed, 04/07/2021 - 11:21
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recent analytics report has stated that Ethereum is the most popular crypto coin on YouTube to date
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Total Processing has shared with U.Today that currently the world's most popular crypto coin on YouTube is Vitalik Buterin's brainchild, Ethereum (ETH).

ETH popularity surpasses Bitcoin on YouTube

According to the report, at the moment Ethereum is dominating other cryptocurrencies on YouTube when it comes to the total amount of views.

As of now, ETH boasts a total of more than 231 million views. The second biggest cryptocurrency has surpassed Bitcoin here with its 199,971,202.00 views by crypto enthusiasts.

The next three popular coins after Bitcoin are LINK (45,728,324.00 views), Cardano's ADA (43,094,304.00 views) and XRP (38,599,670.00 views).

Those are followed by LTC, UNI, BNB, USDT and DOT.

To share those figures, the analytics firm analyzed around 1,000 videos for each crypto coin. In total, more than 10,000 were analyzed.

7110_01
Image by totalprocessing

Playboy Launching NFT Art Gallery on Ethereum-Based Platform

Ethereum tops $2,000 and holds at that level

On April 6, Ether soared above the $2,000 level and reached a new all-time high at $2,151. The quick rise was due to the news of billionaire Mark Cuban outing himself as an ETH supporter with 30 percent of his portfolio held in ETH.

However, since then, the second-most popular crypto has been in decline, similarly to Bitcoin.

Today, ETH has been gradually dropping from the $2,110 level, printing big hourly red candles.

As of press time, ETH is changing hands at $2,015 per coin. It is now showing a small rise.

7110_34
Image via TradingView
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

