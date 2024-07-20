    Ethereum (ETH) Withdrawals on Exchanges Skyrocket on Spot ETF Mania, Data Says

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Massive ETH accumulation wave confirmed days ahead of most anticipated announcement for altcoiners in 2024
    Sat, 20/07/2024 - 18:54
    
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Based on Glassnode's data, cryptocurrency analyst Leon Waidmann of BTC-ECHO platform indicates massive accumulation interest of Ethereum (ETH) investors. Owners of ETH bags are moving them out of exchanges, which typically is a strong bullish indicator.

    $126,000,000 in week: Ethereum (ETH) investors drained exchange reserves

    Ethereum (ETH) investors are withdrawing their riches from exchanges at an increased pace. As the multi-month trend gained traction, centralized crypto platforms lost $126 million in equivalent in just seven days. The report was shared by Leon Waidmann, a seasoned cryptocurrency analyst, with his X followers.

    This trend started in March 2024, but it gained steam only in Q3, 2024. The local "top" of exchanges reserves amount was registered after Ethereum (ETH) set its three-year high above $4,000.

    Accelerated withdrawals from exchanges typically are being interpreted as an indicator of investors confidence. As such, amid the new phase of spot ETF hype, Waidmann is enthusiastic about what is next for the ETH price:

    Next big $ETH rally incoming!

    Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency, is changing hands at $3,500 as of press time. In the last 24 hours, its price gained 1%.

    Ethereum's (ETH) trading volume lost 15% and declined to $13.3 billion.

    Spot Ether ETF launch date finally confirmed

    As covered by U.Today previously, on July 20, the U.S. Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) confirmed the launch of spot ETH ETF in the United States at July 23, 2024.

    Top U.S. bank JP Morgan foresees lower interest in ETFs on Ether compared to this of Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024.

