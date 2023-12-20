Ethereum (ETH) Tests Major Breakout Zone, Analyst Anticipates $3,500 Target

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In the volatile world of cryptocurrency, Ethereum (ETH) is currently at a critical juncture as it tests a major breakout zone, sparking excitement among traders and analysts alike. Crypto analyst Ali, known for insightful market observations, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an optimistic outlook for Ethereum's price trajectory.

#Ethereum is currently retesting its breakout zone from an ascending triangle, hinting at preparation for a further climb.



The price range between $2,150 and $1,900 could be the ideal zone for accumulation before #ETH sets its sights on a higher target of $3,500. pic.twitter.com/6lGZT0ZKgv — Ali (@ali_charts) December 20, 2023

According to Ali's tweet, ETH is presently in the process of retesting its breakout zone from an ascending triangle, suggesting a potential setup for significant upward movement. The analyst pointed to a specific price range, indicating that the zone between $2,150 and $1,900 could serve as an ideal area for accumulation before Ethereum aims for a higher target of $3,500.

As of the latest market data , Ethereum is currently trading at $2,218. Despite experiencing a marginal 1.05% dip in the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency has shown remarkable resilience over the past month, boasting a notable 9.51% increase. This positive trend has captured the attention of investors and analysts who are closely monitoring Ethereum's movements in anticipation of a potential breakout.

Bullish continuation pattern

The ascending triangle pattern, often considered a bullish continuation pattern in technical analysis, suggests that ETH might be gearing up for sustained upward movement. Traders and investors are keenly observing key support and resistance levels within the mentioned price range, as they play a crucial role in determining the cryptocurrency's next move .

The cryptocurrency market has been characterized by heightened volatility in recent months, with Ethereum being a focal point for many traders. The potential breakout to $3,500, as suggested by analyst Ali, could signify a significant bullish sentiment and attract further interest from the broader market.