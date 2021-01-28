Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis: Is Partnership with Reddit the Reason for the Ongoing Rise?

Original U.Today article

Is yesterday's decline the last one before Ethereum (ETH) sets new peaks?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency has completely recovered since yesterday's drop as all top 10 coins are again in the green zone. Chainlink (LINK) is the top gainer from the list, rising by 13%.

However, cryptocurrency market capitalization has not come back to the $1 trillion mark and now makes up $954 billion.

The relevant data on Ethereum today:

Name: Ethereum

Ticker: ETH

Market Cap: $154,438,342,917

Price: $1,349.53

Volume (24h): $38,766,320,619

Change (24h): 9.17%

The data is relevant at press time.

ETH/USD: Can one expect another correction on the way to $1,400?

Yesterday sellers pushed the support of $1,250 and tested the blue uptrend line. This trend line limited the pair's decline, marking the lower border of the sideways trend.

If buyers break through the resistance of the EMA55 moving average today, the pair may leave the sideways range and test the resistance of $1,400.

On the 4H chart, Ethereum (ETH) is bullish as it has the chance to retest the local resistance at $1,381.

However, such a move should be considered a part of a correction phase but not a prerequisite for setting new peaks.

On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) is also more bullish than bearish. Buyers' power is confirmed by high liquidity at the current levels, however, the trading volume is low, making it difficult to talk about an all-time high. All in all, the area around $1,430 may be a magnet for bulls shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $1,339 at press time.