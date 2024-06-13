Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Praised by Short-Selling Agency Citron Research, Here's Important Reason

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    DOGE mentioned by Citron Research as entity that makes difference on market
    Thu, 13/06/2024 - 15:48
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Praised by Short-Selling Agency Citron Research, Here's Important Reason
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Renowned short-selling agency Citron Research has praised the original meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE), while it announced that it will no longer short GameStop (GME).

    The agency sends a newsletter to its customers, in which it informs them about companies that it believes to be overvalued or noticed to be engaged in fraud, scams, etc. It also strives to identify frauds on financial markets and seeks to expose terminal business models.

    Citron Research glorifies DOGE, sides with GameStop

    The tweet by the agency quoted by Chinese cryptocurrency blogger and journalist Colin Wu says that Citron Research is not short GME any more. Revealing the reason for it, Citron says that it is not because they believe that the company’s fundamentals are going to see radical changes in the future, but “with $4 billion in the bank, they have enough runway to appease their cult like shareholders.”

    HOT Stories
    Top 20 Cryptocurrency Wallets in 2024
    Top 20 Cryptocurrency Wallets in 2024
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Recent Milestones: Details
    MicroStrategy Announces Big New Debt Offering to Increase Its Bitcoin (BTC) Bet
    Ripple CTO Puzzles XRP Army with Enigmatic X Post: Details

    The reason here is that they have decided to respect the irrationality of the market. Here they made a mention of Dogecoin as an example of a similar asset, which is worth $20 billion in terms of market capitalization and is sort of representative of “the market’s irrationality”: “We respect the market's irrationality. After all, Dogecoin remains a $20 billion entity.”

    According to Reuters, though, founder of Citron Research Andrew Left said that should GME reach $45-$50 per share, he would begin shorting it again.

    Related
    Thu, 06/13/2024 - 08:13
    Dogecoin Founder Praises Elon Musk's Massive Latest X Milestone
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    GameStop should Buy Bitcoin: Scaramucci, Mow

    Last week, GameStop published its financial results for the first quarter this year and shared its intention to emit more shares – the share price plunged as a result. The company became famous in 2021 after a short squeeze. Several prominent figures from the finance and crypto space suggested that GameStop should start buying Bitcoin and adding it to its corporate treasury.

    Those two influencers were Anthony Scaramucci and Jan3 chief executive Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow. The latter believes that, in that case, both BTC and GME would see “Godzilla candles” immediately.

    #Dogecoin #GameStop #Samson Mow #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 29% in Volume Amid Crypto Bloodbath
    Jun 13, 2024 - 15:43
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 29% in Volume Amid Crypto Bloodbath
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Key Reason for SHIB, WIF, FLOKI, PEPE Price Drop in 24 Hours
    Jun 13, 2024 - 15:43
    Key Reason for SHIB, WIF, FLOKI, PEPE Price Drop in 24 Hours
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Cardano Founder Makes Key ADA Governance Clarification: Details
    Jun 13, 2024 - 15:43
    Cardano Founder Makes Key ADA Governance Clarification: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ONI DEX: Pioneering the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Solana’s $FRISE Raises $200,000 in 2 Hours, Top Dog's Gem of Summer 2024
    WEEX WXT Presale Launch and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Connect, Celebrate and Engage
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 29% in Volume Amid Crypto Bloodbath
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Praised by Short-Selling Agency Citron Research, Here's Important Reason
    Key Reason for SHIB, WIF, FLOKI, PEPE Price Drop in 24 Hours
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD