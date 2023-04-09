Dogecoin (DOGE) Gains Bullish Momentum as DigiToads (TOADS) Enters New Pre-Sale Phase

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market is reaching bullish momentum following the dreaded "crypto winter." So far, the two best cryptos in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC), are shooting up, and several other alternative coins are following closely. Altcoins are the best beneficiary of this bullish season.

DigiToads (TOADS) has ambitious plans for this rally

DigiToads (TOADS) is the newest meme coin in the scene, and the coin has nearly raised a million dollars with 80 million tokens sold so far in the presale stages. Meme coin giant, Dogecoin (DOGE), has also recorded significant growth since the beginning of Q2. This indicates a promising venture for investors looking for the best cryptocurrencies to buy now.

DigiToads (TOADS) is a meme coin with an impressive run in the crypto market. With lots of buzz and media attention, the coin is climbing among the best cryptos in your portfolio this bullish season.

Built on the ERC20 system, DigiToads (TOADS) is a P2E game that allows players to play and earn rewards at the end of the month. The coin promises the top 25% of players on the leaderboard a share of incentives ranging from the DigiToads (TOADS) coin to NFTs. Players can also build, nurture, and sustain their characters while playing the game.

DigiToads (TOADS) also offers an NFT staking feature for investors to earn passive income. The success of the TOADS coin will be massive because it is deflationary and can sustain heavy price fluctuations. As an investor looking for the best cryptocurrencies to buy in the bullish season, DigiToads (TOADS) is an altcoin that will give you the best return on investment.

The ERC20 token also offers an innovative approach to crypto trading and how meme coins have functioned. Also, DigiToads (TOADS) will give token holders access to a prize pool where they will receive monthly rewards of up to 10% of the profits they earn on the platform.

DigiToads (TOADS) also organizes monthly trading competitions, which give winners a PlatinumToad. The community member with the highest trading volume takes the monthly prize.

Dogecoin (DOGE) might reach new all-time highs in this rally

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a meme coin giant that has influenced the establishment of other meme coins in the crypto industry. The meme giant has enjoyed lots of interest from top celebrities, and with Twitter changing its logo to the Dogecoin symbol, the coin is expected to grow bigger. DOGE is also expected to rally about 150% as April 20, the meme holiday, approaches.

Dogecoin (DOGE) recorded a 22% surge in price barely 24 hours after Elon Musk used the symbol as its logo on the social media platform. DOGE is predicted to reach an all-time high before the end of the year, as analysts believe that the latest turn of events will largely influence the coin's growth.

DigiToads (TOADS) is a high-growth token, and its turnaround rates will be rapid. Unlike Dogecoin (DOGE), which relies on Elon Musk as a catalyst for its growth, DigiToads is a game-changer for crypto investing. The presale success has placed the meme coin among the top projects leveraging the Web3 space.

For More Information on DigiToads (TOADS) visit the website, join the presale or join the community.