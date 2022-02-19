Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for February 19

Are there any coins that can rise in a bearish cryptocurrency market?
The weekend has begun with the continued fall of the market as most of the coins are in the red zone. XRP is the only exception from the rule, rising by 5.72% since yesterday.

DOGE/USD

Unlike most of the other coins, DOGE has come back to the green zone, going up by 0.88% over the last 24 hours.

Despite slight growth, DOGE is unable to return to the mid-term growth. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the support level at $0.1310.

If bulls fail to hold and a breakout happens, there is a high probability to see the rate of the meme coin around the zone of $0.1 within the next few weeks.

DOGE is trading at $0.1418 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB could not follow the rise of DOGE, falling by 4%.

SHIB keeps trading in a wide channel between the zone of the most liquidity at $0.00003345 and the support level at $0.00001704. If the rate can return to $0.0000030 and stay there, buyers might have chance to seize the initiative.

However, if the pressure continues, the fall may bring the rate to the area around $0.000020 soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002764 at press time.

