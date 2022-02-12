Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for February 12

Price Predictions
Sat, 02/12/2022 - 16:34
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is the current market decline going to last for?
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears have continued their pressure at the weekend as well because all major coins keep trading in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD

DOGE has followed the overall decline of the market, going down by 6.71 percent.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE has come back to the bearish zone after the breakout of the $0.1506 level. Until bulls fix above it, sellers keep controlling the situation on the market.

If the pressure continues, the drop may lead price rate of the meme coin to a support at $0.1310.

DOGE is trading at $0.1423 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is a more of a loser at the moment than DOGE as its decline has accounted for 8.41%.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View
After the failed attempt to fix in the $0.000030 area, bears have continued pushing the coin's price stronger against the declining trading volume.

In this case, the more likely scenario is a test of the mirror level at $0.000024 shortly.

SHIB token is trading at $0.00002842 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

