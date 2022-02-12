DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for February 12

Bears have continued their pressure at the weekend as well because all major coins keep trading in the red zone.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has followed the overall decline of the market, going down by 6.71 percent.
DOGE has come back to the bearish zone after the breakout of the $0.1506 level. Until bulls fix above it, sellers keep controlling the situation on the market.
If the pressure continues, the drop may lead price rate of the meme coin to a support at $0.1310.
DOGE is trading at $0.1423 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is a more of a loser at the moment than DOGE as its decline has accounted for 8.41%.
After the failed attempt to fix in the $0.000030 area, bears have continued pushing the coin's price stronger against the declining trading volume.
In this case, the more likely scenario is a test of the mirror level at $0.000024 shortly.
SHIB token is trading at $0.00002842 at press time.