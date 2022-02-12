DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for February 12

Original U.Today article

How long is the current market decline going to last for?

Bears have continued their pressure at the weekend as well because all major coins keep trading in the red zone.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has followed the overall decline of the market, going down by 6.71 percent.

DOGE has come back to the bearish zone after the breakout of the $0.1506 level. Until bulls fix above it, sellers keep controlling the situation on the market.

If the pressure continues, the drop may lead price rate of the meme coin to a support at $0.1310.

DOGE is trading at $0.1423 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is a more of a loser at the moment than DOGE as its decline has accounted for 8.41%.

After the failed attempt to fix in the $0.000030 area, bears have continued pushing the coin's price stronger against the declining trading volume.

In this case, the more likely scenario is a test of the mirror level at $0.000024 shortly.

SHIB token is trading at $0.00002842 at press time.