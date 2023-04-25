DigiToads (TOADS) Pre-Sale Sees Surge in Interest, The Graph (GRT), Fantom (FTM) Communities in Focus

DigiToads (TOADS) is ready to accomplish a new milestone after the successful $1.7 million fundraising round

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

DigiToads (TOADS) revolutionary crypto platform leverages the power of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to enhance the DeFi ecosystem. With a successful $1.7 million fundraise under its belt, DigiToads (TOADS) has quickly become the talk of the town among investors and industry experts alike.

This surge in interest has sent ripples through the entire DeFi community, with many eagerly anticipating the next moves of these major players.

In this article, we will delve into the intricacies of DigiToads (TOADS) and its unique approach to NFTs in DeFi. We'll also explore the reason for The Graph and Fantom being so excited about DigiToads (TOADS) , and what this means for the future of the DeFi ecosystem.

Introducing DigiToads (TOADS), a novel meme-themed coin

If you're a fan of meme tokens and P2E, then you'll want to check out DigiToads (TOADS) . This innovation in the crypto world has taken investors by storm. DigiToads (TOADS) is making crypto trading a breeze with its innovation and ease of use.

This new token combines the best of both worlds, offering its holders numerous opportunities to earn passive income while having fun.

The massive success and bright future of DigiToads (TOADS) are already predictable, considering the heavy cash flow in its presale. The website of DigiToads (TOADS) has sold almost 88% of tokens, with six stages of the presale still to come.

One of the standout features of DigiToads (TOADS) is its web3 game, which allows players to collect, train, and battle with unique DigiToads (TOADS) . Each DigiToad has special traits and abilities, making them a valuable addition to any player's collection.

Fantom (FTM), The Graph (GRT) investors are in focus for the presale

In addition to the game, DigiToads (TOADS) offers its holders multiple ways to earn money, including staking NFTs and holding TOADS tokens. The game rewards the top 25% of players on the leaderboard monthly with TOADS tokens and a share of the prize fund.

Another thing that made GRT and FTM interested in DigiToads (TOADS) is the TOADS community. TOADS community is one-of-a-kind in the crypto circle with its regular giveaways and competitions. All the investors engage with each other through the TOADS community.

GameFi fans can purchase DigiToads (TOADS) cryptocurrency here .

Conclusion

DigiToads (TOADS) has emerged as a game-changing platform in the DeFi space with its innovative use of non-fungible tokens and web3 games. The successful fundraising of $1.7 million and the growing interest from major players like The Graph and Fantom have positioned DigiToads (TOADS) as the new cool in the crypto world.

The platform's unique approach to combining fun with earning opportunities has garnered a strong following in its community, offering multiple ways to earn passive income.